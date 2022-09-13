ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

SgtMajorSmalls
3d ago

Frankly that info is none of any random strangers business! My dogs dislike random strangers

Susan Hanlon
3d ago

come to my door and the dogs will scare you if not eat you. that is none of your business. ballets are suppose to be private. that is why we need voting in person and ID shone to vote.

Rick Gable
3d ago

We saw one of them two days ago walking through the neighborhood. A young blonde make with a back pack, clipboard wearing a ball cap. He only stopped at one house. Curioser and curioser.

lakecountyexam.com

Lake County's new code enforcement officer reports progress

Lake County’s newest code enforcement officer, Todd Smith, who started the job in July, has been hard at work facilitating cleanup at properties around Lakeview. He shared an update with the Lake County Commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and provided a number of before and after pictures documenting code enforcement progress so far.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Van Meter Fire Final Update, Sept. 14, 2022

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last night fire crews continued to use infrared cameras to identify areas of heat around the perimeter of the fire. They are mainly finding heat under juniper trees on the southern and western areas. Today is the last day the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Type...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Fire in Keno Destroys Structure

On Friday evening, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area. Some personnel were already in the area, and were arriving on scene as 911 dispatched the call. The fire engine from our Worden station arrived and we initiated fire attack. The fire had vented from the south end of the building, and at that point we had winds of 30-35 mph from the southwest, pushing the fire through the building rapidly.
KENO, OR
mybasin.com

ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE ACTIVITY ￼

Cascade Lakes Highway is closed at Crescent Cutoff Road until further notice due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

