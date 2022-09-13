On Friday evening, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area. Some personnel were already in the area, and were arriving on scene as 911 dispatched the call. The fire engine from our Worden station arrived and we initiated fire attack. The fire had vented from the south end of the building, and at that point we had winds of 30-35 mph from the southwest, pushing the fire through the building rapidly.

KENO, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO