Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
Watch the 5 best moments you missed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Lizzo shouting out her 'Big Grrrls,' 'Squid Game' making history and Sheryl Lee Ralph singing about her win are some of the best 2022 Emmys moments.
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emmys 2022: Complete list of winners
The 2022 Emmy Awards are here. Kenan Thompson opened the 2022 Emmys with a lively performance which included a musical montage, with a "Brady Bunch" reunion and an appearance from Oprah Winfrey while the "Saturday Night Live" star was dressed as "Game of Thrones" star Khaleesi in a bright blonde wig.
‘Ozark’: Almost Entirely Snubbed Again at the 2022 Emmys — Why?
Here's our take on why 'Ozark' only took home one Emmy Award in 2022 in a near total snub at the 74th Primetime Emmy Award Show.
ComicBook
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Emmys 2022 predictions: Who should win -- and who will win at tonight's show
Film critic Peter Travers shares his predictions for the winners of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners Here
The 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, and between the nods for fan-favorite shows like Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks, and Euphoria, there is a lot to be excited about. As the red carpet is unfurled at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson takes the stage as host, keep up with all the night’s big winners right here.
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Failed to Win at the Emmys Despite 46 Nominations in Six Seasons
Despite a number of nominations, Better Call Saul has failed to pick up any Emmys at the 74th Television Academy Awards, marking a sixth year without a win for the drama series. Better Call Saul, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, was nominated for four awards this year. These...
HBO and HBO Max Reclaim Most Emmy Wins Crown as ‘White Lotus’ Snags 10 Awards
HBO roared back to the top of the Emmy Awards, with the premium cabler and its streaming counterpart, HBO Max, topping the total awards haul for 2022. HBO/ HBO Max picked up 38 Emmys in total, doubling their 19 wins in 2021. HBO took home 10 wins in the limited series category thanks to “The White Lotus,” with Mike White winning for both best writing and directing. Those wins were coupled with “The White Lotus” stars Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett’s wins for best supporting actress and actor in a limited series. To close out the night, “The White Lotus”...
International Business Times
Emmy Awards: 'Squid Game' Star Becomes First Asian To Win Best Actor Honor
Lee Jung-Jae made history after he became the first Asian to bag the coveted trophy for outstanding lead actor in a drama at this year's Emmy Awards for his performance in "Squid Game." "First, I'd like to thank God above," he said in English as he accepted his trophy at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Reese Witherspoon Wore a Navy Blue Strapless Gown Covered in Sequins to the 2022 Emmys
While Reese Witherspoon has no shortage of credentials to fill her résumé (see: award-winning actress, producer, and supermom, to name a few), the multi-hyphenate can now add queen of the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet to an already-impressive list. On Monday night, Witherspoon arrived wearing a show-stopping, sequin-covered gown.
Emmy Ratings Hit Record Low, Viewership Falls 25% From Last Year
The Nielsen data for the 2022 Emmys on NBC is in and its not looking good for TV’s biggest night. The awards show was down 25% from last year in total viewers and hit a new record low in ratings. On Monday, the Kenan Thompson-hosted 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the Emmys. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show, which aired on ABC, and settled for a 1.3 rating. The following year, the Emmys rebounded to a 1.9. Last night’s show drew 5.9 million total viewers compared with...
Emmy winners in key categories
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 74th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday. HBO's "Succession" took top honors for best drama, "Ted Lasso" repeated for best comedy, and "The White Lotus" captured the Emmy for best limited series.
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Squid Game Nabs Historic Victories at 2022 Emmys
Squid Game made history tonight when it took home awards across multiple categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Last week, Lee You-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys, kicking things off for the hit Netflix original. The South Korean drama started this evening on a high note, having already made a name for itself as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama.
Comments / 0