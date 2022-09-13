Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
This obscure Bay Area experiment shaped the ending of ‘Star Wars’
The newly released six-part Disney Plus streaming docuseries “Light & Magic” goes deep into the history of George Lucas’ San Francisco-based special effects studio Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded in 1975. The ending of the second episode explores the process behind the Death Star chase scene, in which the fate of the Rebel Alliance hangs on Luke Skywalker’s ability to speed his X-wing through a narrow trench and blast a thermal exhaust port that is only 2 meters wide. In reality, the entire surface of the Death Star was a hand-built model that measured approximately 15 by 40 feet. Meticulous craftsmanship contributed to the verisimilitude, but the documentary reveals that the filmmaking techniques that made the scene feel so real are actually rooted outside the realm of special effects. It turns out that the entire sequence hinged on a model developed during an urban planning study at UC Berkeley in the early 1970s, which also happened to shape the future of San Francisco’s skyline.
Bill Hader appears to be the only actor at the Emmys wearing a mask
The best comedic actor nominee didn't seem phased to be the lone mask-wearer.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick
The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. More from Variety. 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Casts Sebastian...
‘Los Espookys’ Is Still the Weirdest Show on HBO
TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.The earring, by the way, serves as his totemic reminder to reject any and all accountability for his actions.After a long hiatus, HBO’s most delightfully bizarre comedy returns Friday for a six-episode second season. The series follows a group of horror-loving friends who brand themselves “Los Espookys” and start a production...
Taylor Swift Confirms Jack Antonoff as Producer on ‘Midnights’ in New Behind-the-Scenes Look
Jack Antonoff, who has produced some of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs, from “Out of the Woods” to “Lover,” and who shared her album of the year Grammy for 2020’s “Folklore,” returns for her upcoming album “Midnights,” out Oct. 21.
Noah Cyrus Truly Finds Her Voice on ‘The Hardest Part’: Album Review
Though she’s just 22, Noah Cyrus has seen some stuff. As Miley’s younger sister, her music and acting careers launched early — at 16 and 2 (!), respectively — and she released several pop-leaning singles and EPs during her teens, opened an arena tour for Katy Perry in 2017 and was even nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2021. On the less positive side, there was substance abuse, a bad relationship and lockdown isolation — but she overcame all of it, and that battle informs nearly every song on “The Hardest Part,” her long-percolating debut album, which sees her truly finding her voice in a way that her previous recordings only hinted at.
France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films
France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones,” about the moral dilemma of shooting of a film with young non-professionals in a working-class town; Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” starring Virginie Efira as a survivor of the Paris attacks in 2015; and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux as a single mother who embarks on a romance with an emotionally unavailable man.
Marvel Taking ‘New Approach’ to Israeli Superhero Sabra for ‘Captain America 4,’ Character’s MCU Debut Ignites Concern
Disney and Marvel Studios announced at the D23 Expo that “Unorthodox” Emmy nominee Shira Haas is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, officially titled “Captain America: New World Order.” In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. The character’s inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a “new approach” with Sabra for the big screen.
‘Rust’ Producers Escape Main Claims in Suit from Script Supervisor
The principal production company behind Rust will not have to face the central claims in a lawsuit from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. A Los Angeles judge on Friday dismissed claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Rust Movie Productions, Thomasville Pictures, Ryan Smith and Lengley Cheney, because they didn’t know Alec Baldwin would actually shoot the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rust' Producer Denies Liability Over Shooting, Says It Wasn't an Employer'Rust' Script Supervisor Drops Some Claims Against ProducerAlec Baldwin Reiterates He Doesn't Believe He'll Be Charged in 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Based on Private...
Kanye West, Who Just Opened a New School, Says He Still Doesn’t ‘Read Any Books’
Kanye West says he is still not a fan of books — despite having recently launched a mysterious private school called Donda Academy (named after his late mother Donda West). Infact, he just doubled down a refrain he has previously made through the years, that he hasn’t read “any book.”
Former Teen Vogue Editor Phillip Picardi Joins Los Angeles LGBT Center as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
“I am so excited to be joining The Los Angeles LGBT Center at this urgent moment in our community’s history,” Picardi said in a statement Thursday morning. “After working for over a decade in the media, I know how powerful storytelling can be as a cultural salve. I’m thrilled to take the Center’s marketing and communications initiatives to new heights.”
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
