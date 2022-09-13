ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This obscure Bay Area experiment shaped the ending of ‘Star Wars’

The newly released six-part Disney Plus streaming docuseries “Light & Magic” goes deep into the history of George Lucas’ San Francisco-based special effects studio Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded in 1975. The ending of the second episode explores the process behind the Death Star chase scene, in which the fate of the Rebel Alliance hangs on Luke Skywalker’s ability to speed his X-wing through a narrow trench and blast a thermal exhaust port that is only 2 meters wide. In reality, the entire surface of the Death Star was a hand-built model that measured approximately 15 by 40 feet. Meticulous craftsmanship contributed to the verisimilitude, but the documentary reveals that the filmmaking techniques that made the scene feel so real are actually rooted outside the realm of special effects. It turns out that the entire sequence hinged on a model developed during an urban planning study at UC Berkeley in the early 1970s, which also happened to shape the future of San Francisco’s skyline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick

The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. More from Variety. 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Casts Sebastian...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheDailyBeast

‘Los Espookys’ Is Still the Weirdest Show on HBO

TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.The earring, by the way, serves as his totemic reminder to reject any and all accountability for his actions.After a long hiatus, HBO’s most delightfully bizarre comedy returns Friday for a six-episode second season. The series follows a group of horror-loving friends who brand themselves “Los Espookys” and start a production...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Noah Cyrus Truly Finds Her Voice on ‘The Hardest Part’: Album Review

Though she’s just 22, Noah Cyrus has seen some stuff. As Miley’s younger sister, her music and acting careers launched early — at 16 and 2 (!), respectively — and she released several pop-leaning singles and EPs during her teens, opened an arena tour for Katy Perry in 2017 and was even nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2021. On the less positive side, there was substance abuse, a bad relationship and lockdown isolation — but she overcame all of it, and that battle informs nearly every song on “The Hardest Part,” her long-percolating debut album, which sees her truly finding her voice in a way that her previous recordings only hinted at.
MUSIC
SFGate

France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films

France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones,” about the moral dilemma of shooting of a film with young non-professionals in a working-class town; Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” starring Virginie Efira as a survivor of the Paris attacks in 2015; and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux as a single mother who embarks on a romance with an emotionally unavailable man.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Dianne Reeves
Person
Zendaya
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
John Oliver
Person
Kenan Thompson
SFGate

Marvel Taking ‘New Approach’ to Israeli Superhero Sabra for ‘Captain America 4,’ Character’s MCU Debut Ignites Concern

Disney and Marvel Studios announced at the D23 Expo that “Unorthodox” Emmy nominee Shira Haas is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero Sabra in the upcoming fourth “Captain America” movie, officially titled “Captain America: New World Order.” In the comics, Sabra is a mutant who serves as a Mossad agent. The character’s inclusion in the comics has long generated controversy, but Marvel confirmed to Variety that it’s taking a “new approach” with Sabra for the big screen.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Rust’ Producers Escape Main Claims in Suit from Script Supervisor

The principal production company behind Rust will not have to face the central claims in a lawsuit from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. A Los Angeles judge on Friday dismissed claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Rust Movie Productions, Thomasville Pictures, Ryan Smith and Lengley Cheney, because they didn’t know Alec Baldwin would actually shoot the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rust' Producer Denies Liability Over Shooting, Says It Wasn't an Employer'Rust' Script Supervisor Drops Some Claims Against ProducerAlec Baldwin Reiterates He Doesn't Believe He'll Be Charged in 'Rust' Shooting Investigation Based on Private...
MOVIES
SFGate

Former Teen Vogue Editor Phillip Picardi Joins Los Angeles LGBT Center as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

“I am so excited to be joining The Los Angeles LGBT Center at this urgent moment in our community’s history,” Picardi said in a statement Thursday morning. “After working for over a decade in the media, I know how powerful storytelling can be as a cultural salve. I’m thrilled to take the Center’s marketing and communications initiatives to new heights.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Monologue#Svu
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy