Over 900 impacted by downtown power outage

UPDATE: Xcel Energy’s Electric Outage map estimates that power could potentially be restored by 10:15 p.m. Monday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Xcel Energy’s Electric Outage Map, about 900 of its customers are being affected by power outages in downtown Amarillo.

Information is limited, and the cause of the power outage is unknown.

Xcel estimates that power could be restored by 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

