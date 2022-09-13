ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Parks and Rec waiting to learn more before altering Steamboat’s e-bike policy

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 to reflect that class-3 e-bikes have a pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour. Steamboat Springs has had regulations on e-bikes for years, strengthening the rules with an ordinance in early 2021. While it’s been relatively successful, enforcing the rules has been a challenge in Steamboat, as many e-bike users have been spotted in restricted areas such as the Emerald Mountain Trails Network.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: Seven events not to miss this weekend

Free Guided Walking Tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park. Friday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs. Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Income requirements prevent some residents from moving in at Sunlight Crossing

About a third of the apartments at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Sunlight Crossing development are occupied, with more people expected to move in this week. By the end of the week, the 90-unit complex aimed at middle-income workers should be about 45% occupied with more lease agreements set to start Oct. 1, according to YVHA’s Regional Property Manager Alyssa “La La” Cartmill.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Springs, CO
Society
Routt County, CO
Business
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
County
Routt County, CO
Local
Colorado Society
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Steamboat Springs, CO
Business
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park

The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Who’s responsible for those weeds?

Per the Colorado Noxious Weed Act: “Noxious weeds have become a threat to the natural resources of Colorado, as thousands of acres of crop, rangeland, and habitat for wildlife and native plant communities are being destroyed by noxious weeds each year.”. Noxious weed control is a group effort. It...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Short Term Rental Listing In Brown Ranch or Around the Mountains

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sotheby#Charity#Steamboat Sotheby#Ssir Brokers#The Steamboat Sports Barn
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat

The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New project-ranking system makes Core Trail expansion a top priority for Steamboat

During a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Steamboat Springs City Council discussed the priority level of city projects and the methodology used to rank them. Earlier this year, Finance Director Kim Weber unveiled an updated scoring criteria for capital improvement projects, which ranks the priority of CIPs based on assigned scores across seven weighted categories.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Cattlemen’s classic a real trial for cattle dogs

The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials at Brent Romick Arena last weekend were an arduous test for the dogs and their handlers. “The course was maybe a little more challenging than I expected when I laid it out,” said Jeff Meyers, who designed the course and serves as co-chair of the event, along with his wife, Erika Murphy.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week

It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Climber who summited Everest presents at CMC on Thursday

Get a glimpse at the Himalayas as Dr. Jon Kedrowski presents at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Not only will students learn about the upcoming study abroad opportunity in Nepal, but Kedrowski will share a slideshow from his new book, “Classic Colorado Hikes,” at the Allbright Auditorium at the Academic Center.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Council will delay administering STR tax until after election

Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat schools rank No. 7 in state testing

State standardized testing scores show the Steamboat Springs School District is the seventh-highest performing district in Colorado, though district leaders say there is still room for improvement. The scores — the first time a complete set of achievement data has been collected since 2019 because of the pandemic — mean...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Cat Pack to play free end-of-summer jazz concert at library

The Cat Pack will host an hourlong summer close-out concert and conversation at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The band, featuring Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, is a frequent performer around Steamboat. However, Monday’s show will offer a chance to learn more about The Cat Pack’s jazz roots. Attendees will get to watch a live performance, as well as participate in a casual discussion about the music being played.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy