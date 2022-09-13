Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund

Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parks and Rec waiting to learn more before altering Steamboat’s e-bike policy
Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 to reflect that class-3 e-bikes have a pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour. Steamboat Springs has had regulations on e-bikes for years, strengthening the rules with an ordinance in early 2021. While it’s been relatively successful, enforcing the rules has been a challenge in Steamboat, as many e-bike users have been spotted in restricted areas such as the Emerald Mountain Trails Network.
Explore More: Seven events not to miss this weekend
Free Guided Walking Tours of the Yampa River Botanic Park. Friday, Sept. 16, 10-11:30 a.m. Yampa River Botanic Park, 1000 Pamela Lane, Steamboat Springs. Enjoy a free guided walking tour of the Yampa River Botanic Park led by Board members and volunteers. Learn about the history of the Botanic Park and the plants that thrive in the Yampa Valley.
Income requirements prevent some residents from moving in at Sunlight Crossing
About a third of the apartments at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Sunlight Crossing development are occupied, with more people expected to move in this week. By the end of the week, the 90-unit complex aimed at middle-income workers should be about 45% occupied with more lease agreements set to start Oct. 1, according to YVHA’s Regional Property Manager Alyssa “La La” Cartmill.
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Who’s responsible for those weeds?
Per the Colorado Noxious Weed Act: “Noxious weeds have become a threat to the natural resources of Colorado, as thousands of acres of crop, rangeland, and habitat for wildlife and native plant communities are being destroyed by noxious weeds each year.”. Noxious weed control is a group effort. It...
Short Term Rental Listing In Brown Ranch or Around the Mountains
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
New ideas, economic success just part of what business plan contest brings to area
When Andrew Beckler created a bamboo ski pole in his garage in 2014, he knew it was a great idea, but the founder said it was the lessons he learned developing a business plan the next year that built the foundation for Grass Sticks success. That’s where he developed a...
Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
Post-facilitation survey at Steamboat high school shows improvement, work ahead
A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff that participated in an effort to facilitate a better relationship with school administration shows staff are coming to school with a positive attitude, though transparency, collaboration and trust remain areas for improvement. Easing tensions at the high school that came to a...
New project-ranking system makes Core Trail expansion a top priority for Steamboat
During a work session on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Steamboat Springs City Council discussed the priority level of city projects and the methodology used to rank them. Earlier this year, Finance Director Kim Weber unveiled an updated scoring criteria for capital improvement projects, which ranks the priority of CIPs based on assigned scores across seven weighted categories.
Steamboat water officials are confident users will meet limitations during treatment plant closure
Michelle Carr with the City of Steamboat Springs and Tyler Gilman at Mount Werner Water District are watching water-use levels carefully hour by hour as water users have been asked to stop outdoor watering and conserve more indoors. “Today is really where the proof is in the pudding,” said Carr,...
Cattlemen’s classic a real trial for cattle dogs
The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials at Brent Romick Arena last weekend were an arduous test for the dogs and their handlers. “The course was maybe a little more challenging than I expected when I laid it out,” said Jeff Meyers, who designed the course and serves as co-chair of the event, along with his wife, Erika Murphy.
Steamboat Whiskey pivots business model, closes downtown tasting room
The doors of the Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s downtown tasting room have closed, and for the next couple of Saturdays owners Nathan and Jessica Newhall will be selling off their inventory as the company moves in a new direction. “The Steamboat Whiskey Co.’s bar and restaurant is closing — well...
Routt County Search and Rescue stays busy as group heads into big game hunting season
Routt County Search and Rescue has had a busy year, according to Jay Bowman. The volunteer group’s president said that in a typical year, search and rescue embarks on about 60 missions pretty consistently. “We have basically been averaging the same number of missions now for about the last...
Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week
It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
Climber who summited Everest presents at CMC on Thursday
Get a glimpse at the Himalayas as Dr. Jon Kedrowski presents at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Not only will students learn about the upcoming study abroad opportunity in Nepal, but Kedrowski will share a slideshow from his new book, “Classic Colorado Hikes,” at the Allbright Auditorium at the Academic Center.
Council will delay administering STR tax until after election
Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
Steamboat schools rank No. 7 in state testing
State standardized testing scores show the Steamboat Springs School District is the seventh-highest performing district in Colorado, though district leaders say there is still room for improvement. The scores — the first time a complete set of achievement data has been collected since 2019 because of the pandemic — mean...
The Cat Pack to play free end-of-summer jazz concert at library
The Cat Pack will host an hourlong summer close-out concert and conversation at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The band, featuring Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, is a frequent performer around Steamboat. However, Monday’s show will offer a chance to learn more about The Cat Pack’s jazz roots. Attendees will get to watch a live performance, as well as participate in a casual discussion about the music being played.
