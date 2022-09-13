Apply now for grants through Steamboat Sotheby’s Community Fund

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 to reflect that class-3 e-bikes have a pedal assist up to 28 miles per hour. Steamboat Springs has had regulations on e-bikes for years, strengthening the rules with an ordinance in early 2021. While it’s been relatively successful, enforcing the rules has been a challenge in Steamboat, as many e-bike users have been spotted in restricted areas such as the Emerald Mountain Trails Network.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO