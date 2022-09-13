DOVER, DE (September 16, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is pleased to share declines in hospitalizations, test positivity rates and the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases continued for the second month in a row. Deaths also remain low. However, COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, and at higher levels in some counties. Additionally, while hospitalizations overall are down, in recent weeks they have increased in the 0-4 months age range and the 18-34 years age range. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which was last updated on September 15, COVID-19 community levels in Kent and Sussex counties are considered medium, while levels in New Castle County are listed as low.

