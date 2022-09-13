Read full article on original website
September is Preparedness Month in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del. – Governor Carney has declared September as Preparedness Month in Delaware to urge everyone to “make a plan, build a kit, stay informed” and take steps to be prepared for emergencies. For the first time since 2019, the public is invited to join more than...
Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Winners Chosen
Two accomplished artists have again won top honors in Delaware's Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art contests. Richard Clifton, a wildlife artist from the Milford area, won the Delaware waterfowl stamp contest for the 10th time with his painting of a wood duck in bottomland swamp.
DPH Shares Activities As Part Of Falls Prevention Awareness Week
DOVER, DE (Sept. 14, 2022) – Falls can result in broken bones, head injuries, and temporary or permanent disabilities, and the Delaware Coalition for Injury Prevention’s Falls Prevention Team says it takes community effort to prevent them. The Injury Prevention Coalition operates under the Division of Public Health’s (DPH) Office of Emergency Medical Services section.
COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Decline In Last Month; DPH Shares Information On Bivalent Boosters
DOVER, DE (September 16, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is pleased to share declines in hospitalizations, test positivity rates and the 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases continued for the second month in a row. Deaths also remain low. However, COVID-19 is still circulating in the community, and at higher levels in some counties. Additionally, while hospitalizations overall are down, in recent weeks they have increased in the 0-4 months age range and the 18-34 years age range. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels data tracker, which was last updated on September 15, COVID-19 community levels in Kent and Sussex counties are considered medium, while levels in New Castle County are listed as low.
Brandywine Zoo Awarded Re-Accreditation by Association of Zoos and Aquariums
The Brandywine Zoo was recently re-accredited after a rigorous review process by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Recent upgrades by DNREC, staff efforts and the support of the Delaware Zoological Society (DZS) were contributing factors in this significant feat.
