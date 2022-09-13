Read full article on original website
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
PennDOT recommends routes for State College connector. The options would put some out of business
The transportation agency has narrowed the field of alternatives for the major highway project from 9 to 3.
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening
CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
WTAJ
Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17. He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our...
Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
Wolf administration announces over $762,000 pledged to 122 Pa. fire departments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania's rural communities increase protection from wildfires. The event was hosted at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. Grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities...
Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct
…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
Two Clearfield County communities could become one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
Onward State
‘Rally In The Valley’ Food Truck Event Returns September 18
State College’s annual “Rally in the Valley” food truck event is set to return this weekend. The event kicks off at noon on Sunday, September 18, on the 200 block of South Allen Street. It will run until 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit Housing Transitions and Centre...
abc23.com
Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach
A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
When will the snowflakes fly in Central PA? Here’s a look back at early snowfalls
(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip. It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
Search underway for missing woman in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
Cambria County breaks ground on Ghost Town trail extension
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County leaders broke ground Monday, Sept. 12 on the three-mile extension of the Ghost Town trail in Nanty Glo borough. The Cambria and Indiana County Extension to the trail has been a decades-long ordeal. These three miles connect mile markers 15 and 18, which are parallel to Beulah Road near Ebensburg. […]
