State College, PA

FOX 43

Dickinson College's Farm Works to host grand re-opening

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College's Farm Works, a shop that features food and other goods produced at the Dickinson College Farm, is planning a grand re-opening celebration. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. at its storefront at 169 W. High Street. It is open to the public and will include lots of free samples.
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Meet Malena Ramirez, the theatrical, roller skating dancing queen from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — She can dance, she can jive, she’s having the time of her life! Meet Malena Ramirez, by day she’s a comedian, actress and theater professor at Penn State University, and a professional roller skater by night. Well…maybe she’s not technically a “professional” roller skater, but she’s pretty dang good, and a lot of fun to watch. If you live in the State College area, you’ve probably seen Malena skating around Blue Course Drive or skating through town in the State College PRIDE parade.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

New farmer's market opens in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cumberland County's "Market on Market" cut the ribbon on Sept. 13 to celebrate the new farmer's market in Camp Hill. The market, located at 2000 Market Street, will be open rain or shine every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. till Nov. 22 of this year.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania town vying to save rare dog breed from going extinct

…save a 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct. SIMILAR STORIES: What are Pennsylvanian’s favorite dog breeds? Here are the top 5. NorthCentralPa.com reports how residents in Lewisburg have come together to form the Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club, USA as a means to preserve the Portugese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Penn State University
WTAJ

Two Clearfield County communities could become one

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Election Board recently announced that community members will have the final say in a possible merger. Boggs Township and Wallaceton are proposing a merger between the two. This was made possible after the proposal met all requirements and obtained enough signatures to be added. Many officials believe […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Lawsuit Against Woodward Gymnastics Coach

A second victim has come forward to file a lawsuit against a New England-area gymnastics coach over allegations of sexual misconduct which reportedly occurred at the Woodward Gymnastics Camp in Centre County. The new lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Canadian woman, claims that now 26-year-old Nathaniel Singer pursued an...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Search underway for missing woman in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking the public’s help to find a woman who was last seen on Saturday morning going to an Altoona Sheetz. Alysha Yohn, 28, was reported missing by family members and was reportedly last seen at 2:30 a.m. when she was going to the Chestnut Avenue Sheetz, according to the Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County breaks ground on Ghost Town trail extension

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Cambria County leaders broke ground Monday, Sept. 12 on the three-mile extension of the Ghost Town trail in Nanty Glo borough. The Cambria and Indiana County Extension to the trail has been a decades-long ordeal. These three miles connect mile markers 15 and 18, which are parallel to Beulah Road near Ebensburg. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
