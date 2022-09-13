TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.The earring, by the way, serves as his totemic reminder to reject any and all accountability for his actions.After a long hiatus, HBO’s most delightfully bizarre comedy returns Friday for a six-episode second season. The series follows a group of horror-loving friends who brand themselves “Los Espookys” and start a production...

TV SERIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO