oilcity.news
Applegate sees path for $4–5M renovation of Midwest School pool; Jensen hesitant on prospects
CASPER, Wyo. — Midwest residents, students and school staff have been calling on the Natrona County School District to do something to fix or replace Midwest School’s pool, and at least one trustee thinks there is a way to make the project happen. Trustee Dave Applegate said that...
oilcity.news
Voters to decide if Natrona County should keep imposing local lodging tax on visitors
CASPER, Wyo. — When voters in Natrona County go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider whether to renew the local lodging tax. Lodging tax is paid by visitors staying in hotels, motels, campgrounds and similar establishments. Unless Natrona County residents stay in these establishments, they do not pay the local lodging tax. School groups and other tax-exempt entities are not required to pay the lodging tax.
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
oilcity.news
Casper historian Tom Rea to talk ‘Native People, Independence Rock and Devil’s Gate’ at Trails Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Historian and author Tom Rea will present a special program titled “Native People, Independence Rock, and Devil’s Gate” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Rea, who is the co-founder of...
oilcity.news
Alcova Reservoir drawdown set to begin Oct. 1; water level to drop ~4 inches per day
CASPER, Wyo. — The annual drawdown of the water level at Alcova Reservoir is set to begin Saturday, Oct. 1. Water will be lowered at a rate of about 4 inches per day, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. In total, the water surface elevation in Alcova will be lowered about 10 feet. The normal water surface elevation winter operating range at Alcova is between 5,487 and 5,489 feet, according to the BOR.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council OK with moving forward on redesigning smaller-scale City Hall renovations
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated its support for moving forward with completing redesigns for a City Hall renovation project. Stateline No. 7 Architects, which was initially hired to conduct design work for the project in 2020, has presented an initial redesign proposal and will complete the redesign work if the City Council formally approves an amendment to the contract between the city and the firm.
City of Mills: Notice of Hearing – 759 N 6th Ave
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN on September 2nd, 2022 to Marc B. Alden at 759 N 6th Ave, Mills WY 82604 and Bankers Trust Company of California 130 Liberty Street, New York NY 10006 and N.A. Collections Center of Wyoming PO Box 4000 Rawlins, WY 82301 and Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems PO Box 607 Gillette WY 82717 have been sent a bill for UPON COMPLETION of the property at 771 Nth 6th Ave and 759 N 6th Ave Mills, Wyoming has been notified of a dangerous building and has been demolished. Itemized and list of work done.
oilcity.news
Two Wyoming schools named Blue Ribbon Schools by national education department
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming schools are among the 297 nationwide recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education on Friday. Washington Elementary School in Green River and Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan are the schools named in the 2022 cohort. “Blue Ribbon...
oilcity.news
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 3
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 3 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below.
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Ann Ruble for Casper College Board of Trustees
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Casper College Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people...
oilcity.news
With chance for $90K grant, David Street Station asking record-breaking Ian Munsick crowd, free concert lovers for help
CASPER, Wyo. — In August, David Street Station hosted a record-breaking crowd for a free Ian Munsick concert as part of the 5150′ Festival in Casper. An estimated 4,000–5,000 people attended the free concert. While concerts are free for attendees, David Street Station must pay performers like Munsick, Chancey Williams and others who have drawn crowds to downtown Casper in recent years.
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Lisa Cornia Taylor for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/7/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Duck book during Duck Derby? Natrona County Library ready to create first StoryWalk in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Library wants to create a new “StoryWalk” at an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. StoryWalks involve displaying children’s books page by page in an outdoor setting. Library staff would select books to display in the new StoryWalk stations and these could be changed intermittently to display different books, Lisa Scroggins, executive director with the Natrona County Public Library, told the Casper City Council on Tuesday.
oilcity.news
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
oilcity.news
Yellowstone reports 37% decrease in August visitations from 2021, 32% decrease overall for 2022
CASPER, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon that visitations to the park were significantly down from previous years, likely related to the historic floods earlier this year that closed portions of the park. The park noted that it has hosted 2,446,982 recreation visits...
oilcity.news
Chicago Tap Theatre performing Thursday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The dance group Chicago Tap Theatre will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Kelly Walsh High School, 3500 E. 12th St. in Casper. “From the Windy City to the even WINDIER city, join ARTCORE in welcoming Chicago Tap Theatre to Casper,” ARTCORE’s announcement for the evening performance said. “Chicago Tap Theatre is a vibrant dance company with a unique mission to preserve the quintessentially American dance form of tap and to take tap to the next level of creativity and innovation.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to talk City Hall remodel, StoryWalk, investing in corporate bonds
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss possibly moving forward with a redesign for a project to remodel City Hall. The City Hall remodel project was put on hold after all bids received in the spring came in at over $6 million, above the $4.5 million it was initially expected to cost. Stateline No. 7 Architects has presented a preliminary redesign to the city reducing the scope of the project that could allow it to happen at a lower cost. During the work session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss whether to amend a contract with Stateline to have the architecture firm complete full redesigns for the project.
