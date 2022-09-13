CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss possibly moving forward with a redesign for a project to remodel City Hall. The City Hall remodel project was put on hold after all bids received in the spring came in at over $6 million, above the $4.5 million it was initially expected to cost. Stateline No. 7 Architects has presented a preliminary redesign to the city reducing the scope of the project that could allow it to happen at a lower cost. During the work session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss whether to amend a contract with Stateline to have the architecture firm complete full redesigns for the project.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO