MONO COUNTY, Calif. (September 15, 2022) – National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. In Mono County, these disasters could include wildfires, earthquakes, weather-related events, and public health outbreaks. This National Preparedness Month, Mono County’s Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents and visitors to become prepared by visiting Ready.Mono.ca.gov!

MONO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO