Phoenix comedian selected as new cast member for 48th season of 'Saturday Night Live'
PHOENIX — Phoenix native among four comedians added as new cast members for the 48th season of "Saturday Night Live," the program announced Thursday. Michael Longfellow, 28, along with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker, join the popular sketch-comedy show as featured players for the new season. The...
AZFamily
Gilbert High School football player claims he was discriminated against, assaulted
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Arizona begins its 2022 fall restaurant week and to kick it off Good Morning Arizona welcomes chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen who’s making some traditional Mexican fare for the crew. Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's...
santansun.com
Chandler makes a statement in San Diego
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 12-18)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on party artists. You may recognize the distinctive vocals of the California-based singer from Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches.” And now, after releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, the R&B artist finally released his first solo album over the summer and is taking it on the road. Just think of how wild it’ll be when you get to boast you saw him in a small theater in Tempe before he blew up. 8 p.m. Check website for prices. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-1300, luckymanonline.com.
citysuntimes.com
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown now open at Chase Field
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, opened to the public Sept. 8. This newest Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers restaurant awaits guests seven days a week on the Chase Field Diamond Level and patio suspended above left field delivering iconic views of the ballpark.
East Valley Tribune
Red Mountain looking to bounce back vs. crosstown rival
Crosstown foes will try to bounce back this Friday night, September 16th, when Red Mountain Football hosts Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School. Red Mountain will try to defend their home turf after last week’s loss to O’Connor, a non-conference game. During that game, the Mountain Lions were stymied in the second half, scoring 0 points after being within one score at halftime.
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
AZFamily
Scattered storms around metro Phoenix
Whataburger’s outreach campaign includes nearly $200,000 in school supplies and monetary donations for 20 Boys and Girls Club programs in nine states. Spend a little getaway inside some domes in the Arizona desert. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. It's just on the outskirts of Williams, in beautiful northern Arizona.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
City of Phoenix refusing to release ASU report into police protest response
That is the question lawyers, academics and ABC15 reporters all want to know after the City repeatedly declined to release a review into the Phoenix Police Department protest response.
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
fox10phoenix.com
Man stealing expensive youth football equipment caught on Phoenix home's security camera
PHOENIX - Over a thousand dollars worth of youth football equipment was stolen from a Laveen home and now the team coach, also a dad himself, is doing all he can to recover the equipment, but he says getting the money to replace it will be really tough. The theft...
fox10phoenix.com
New reports reveal background of north Phoenix mass shooting suspect
PHOENIX - On the night of August 28, Isaiah Williams walked out of the motel room he was staying in dressed for a gun battle – he had a ballistic vest, helmet, gas mask, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. Phoenix Police say Williams randomly fired around 200 rounds, aiming...
Dirty Dough Coming Soon to Desert Ridge Marketplace
The Tempe-born cookie chain will open a Phoenix location in late 2022.
AZFamily
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a shooting left an 18-year-old dead at a Phoenix group home last week, a former manager says problems have plagued the facility long before the incident. The shooting happened on Sept. 1 at North Star, a group home near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road.
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
azbigmedia.com
The Reserve at San Tan in Gilbert sells for $53.1M
Newmark announced it has completed the $53.1 million sale of The Reserve at San Tan, a 149,321-square-foot, trophy-quality office property in Gilbert, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director CJ Osbrink and Managing Director Scott Scharlach led the sale, along with Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon and his team. Executive Managing Director and Market Leader Mike Garlick also played an instrumental role in the sale and has been retained by new ownership to lead leasing efforts at the property. The seller was Orsett Properties, and the buyer was West Valley Properties, Inc.
