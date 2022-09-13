Read full article on original website
Former Law & Order SVU Star Blasts the Series After John Oliver's Scathing Episode Focused on the Franchise
On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took aim at an unlikely target: not a politician or big corporation, but the long-running NBC TV franchise Law & Order. Oliver looked at a December 2021 report from The Appeal, calling on star Mariska Hargitay to quit Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor, who founded the nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation, is closely associated with activism on behalf of sexual assault victims, but the report from The Appeal alleges that, like Law & Order, the Joyful Heart Foundation advances a false narrative that paints law enforcement as hyper-vigilant and hyper-competent when it comes to sex crimes.
Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Shares His Thoughts on House of the Dragon
Through four episodes, House of the Dragon has been a massive success for HBO. The Game of Thrones prequel series has delivered huge viewership numbers and has quickly won over fans of the franchise. It looks as though the series has won over those who worked on the flagship program as well. Kit Harington, who starred as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, is loving what House of the Dragon is bringing to the table.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes
Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
Hunger Games Prequel Adds Eleven New Cast Members
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the first film in the Hunger Games universe since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 was released in 2015, and the cast keeps growing. Recently, the upcoming prequel has added big names like Viola Davis (Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul), Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), and Jason Schwartzman ( Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman). The show is set to star Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow who was played by Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games films. Other previously announced cast members include Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and more. Now, Deadline has reported 11 new names to the cast list.
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 People After Restructure
Netflix officially laid off 30 employees this past Wednesday from their animation staff. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is restructuring their company due to a declining number of subscribers that began last Spring. Netflix lost over 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, which was followed by a tremendous loss of 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of the year. There was a previous layoff of 70-plus employees in animation and multiple canceled projects that included Meghan Markle's Pearl, which made the animation side of the studio begin a restructuring.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Russian Doll Star Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett, best known for his role in Netflix's Russian Doll, is reportedly in talks to appear in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg's upcoming Disney+ series. As with basically any character in a high-profile franchise series like this, details on the character are under wraps, with The Hollywood Reporter saying only that it's a supporting role.
The Next Karate Kid Star Hilary Swank Speaks Out on Cobra Kai Return
The fifth season of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and the series has seen the return of some pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise. Of course, the show stars franchise staples Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), but there is another big name from the films that people want to see return. Oscar-winner Hilary Swank starred as Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid in 1994, and she was recently tight-lipped when asked about appearing on Cobra Kai in the future.
She-Hulk: New Character Posters Showcase Mallory Book and Luke Jacobson
The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "Is This Not Real Magic?," gave fans a little glimpse at Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, but this week she finally got the chance to shine in the fifth episode, "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans." In the episode, Mallory represents Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) when Titania (Jameela Jamil) sues her for using the name She-Hulk. The episode also featured the debut of Griffin Matthews as Luke Jacobson, the fashion designer who is about to upgrade Jen's wardrobe. Today, Marvel released new posters for both of the fifth episode's standout characters.
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed
The CW has officially begun production on the third season of Superman & Lois and every thing will definitely look a lot different. Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent for the first two seasons, exited the series due to reasons unknown and has already been recast by the network. Michael Bishop will take over the role for season three, with fans eager to see what happens next. The recasting doesn't appear to be the only major change on the series. Newly released set photos have shown that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will be getting a new costume for the new season.
Magic Mike's Last Dance to Get Theatrical Release
Magic Mike's Last Dance was initially announced as being a project from the streaming service HBO Max, though Deadline reports today that the film is pivoting to earn a theatrical release in February of 2023. This will surely come as a relief to fans for a number of reasons, as Warner Bros. Discovery has scrapped a number of highly anticipated projects that were set to debut on HBO Max, with this report confirming the third Magic Mike film has survived the chopping block. Additionally, the passionate fans of the series will surely be excited to check out the conclusion of the trilogy on the big screen. Magic Mike's Last Dance is slated for a February 10, 2023 release date.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the first trailer for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a biopic series about the notorious cannibal/serial killer who operated from 1978 and 1991 in the American midwest, where he was known as the "Milwaukee Cannibal" or "Milwaukee Monster." In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story the infamous miller will be played by American Horror Story and X-Men movies actor Evan Peters, and this Monster trailer is the first showcase we have of Evan Peters' as Jeffrey Dahmer. Take a look for yourself!
Criminal Minds Revival Gets a New Title for Paramount+
News of the Criminal Minds revival at Paramount+ has been developing quickly in recent weeks with the streamer confirming last week that the new episodes will carry with them a new title, Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this fall. Additional news about the new episodes confirmed that Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford has also joined the cast of the revival playing a character called Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. Gilford's role will be as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Netflix's New Stephen King Adaptation Arrives
Ahead of the film's premiere this Halloween season, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Mr. Harrigan's Phone, the latest Stephen King adaptation from the streamer. John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the new movie, based on King's novella from the If It Bleeds collection, which stars Jaeden Martell of IT fame alongside Invasion of the Body Snatchers' star Donald Sutherland. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th, arriving along with a slew of other programming designed for subscribers to dig into for spooky season. Check it out in the player below!
She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil's Titania Crashes New York in New Videos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been bringing some lovable characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the titular character's nemesis, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil). While she only briefly appeared in the show's pilot episode, she's expected to play a major role in this week's installment and beyond, after suing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for the trademark of the She-Hulk name at the end of Episode 4. In the lead up to Titania's onscreen return, Jamil made a series of social media posts on Tuesday night showing her in costume as Titania on the streets of New York, and even being hounded by paparazzi. This comes after Jamil already took the lovable nemesis out into the real world, posting a video of her vandalizing She-Hulk posters in Los Angeles around the series premiere.
