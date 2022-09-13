Both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin Ejected After Bizzare Seventh Inning Of Guardians Angels Game

Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected in the same inning after disagreeing with the home plate umpire.

What a wild seventh inning!

A calm, cool game turned into absolute madness in the seventh inning of the Guardians and Angels game after both managers were ejected in a matter of two minutes.

It all started with a bouncing ball in the dirt that appeared to have grazed Andres Gimenez on the foot. Guardians manager Terry Francona walked out to the umpire and appeared to have asked for a challenge. He was frustrated but controlling himself.

Then he went back to the dugout, only to come storming back out and absolutely got into it with the home plate umpire, Ron Kupla.

I mean I have never, ever seen Tito this upset! It doesn't take a master lip reader to tell all of the words that he was yelling. He even had to be restrained and held back.

The odd part was that Kupla was yelling something right back at Tito and it took a few good screams before he got ejected.

Then the Angels pitcher tried to take a warm-up pitch after all the chaos but he wasn't allowed to. This caused Angels manager Phil Nevin to come and argue with the same ump and he got tossed as well.

Just an all-around odd season to see both managers equally as mad as Tito and Nevin were.

It will be interesting to see what all parties (including Kulpa) have to say after this one wraps up.

