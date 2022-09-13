ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion

Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge

The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum

At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product

Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?

Ethereum has been getting ready to "merge," creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. Now the Merge has finally happened. But what does it really mean?. In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum has gone from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work...
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW

Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge

Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
Environmental Groups to Spend Another $1M on Ads for Bitcoin Code Change After the Merge

Environmental groups pledged to spend another $1 million on online ads to pressure the Bitcoin community to change the network's code in order to reduce energy consumption. Earlier on Thursday, the Ethereum blockchain – which underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value– changed its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), doing away with the need for energy-intensive computing power. Bitcoin, a PoW network, has been facing mounting criticism over its energy use, which is on par with some small countries. These criticisms were echoed in part in a report on bitcoin mining published by the White House last week.
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High

On-chain data shows that bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has crossed an all-time high with its latest jump, the second in two weeks. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty increased by 3.45% at block height 753,984 to 32.05 trillion hashes. This is the second significant recent increase. On Aug. 31, the difficulty...
