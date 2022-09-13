Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles After Hot Inflation Report; Wall Street Giants Start Crypto Exchange EDX Markets
“The Hash” hosts discuss bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies slumping after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report. Plus, financial heavyweights including Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments announce the start of EDX Markets, the latest sign that Wall Street is forging ahead in digital assets despite crypto winter. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk...
CoinDesk
FTX Is in the Lead to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital’s Assets Out of Bankruptcy: Source
Exchange giant FTX is in the lead to buy the assets of Voyager Digital, the cryptocurrency lender whose bankruptcy filing deepened this year’s industry crisis, but higher offers could still come in in the days ahead, according to a person familiar with the matter. An auction was held this...
CoinDesk
SEC’s Gensler Signals Extra Scrutiny for Proof-of-Stake Cryptocurrencies: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said that staked cryptocurrencies may be subject to federal securities regulations, repeating a pro-oversight stance in the wake of Ethereum’s transition to just such a method. According to the Wall Street Journal, Gensler said that proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchains,...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion
Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Markets Trade Lower Despite Success of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge, one of the most widely anticipated and monitored events in the history of digital assets, went smoothly early Thursday morning, as scheduled. At approximately 06:43 UTC, Ethereum successfully transitioned from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake, intended to reduce both energy consumption and the supply of the native ether token.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
CoinDesk
CFTC Already Preparing to Be Crypto Watchdog, Behnam Tells US Senators
Rostin Behnam, the head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said he has already directed his agency to begin preparing to be the major, fully funded regulator for much of the crypto market, as anticipated in Senate legislation. “The volatility in the market, and its impact on retail customers...
CoinDesk
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum
At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
Markets rattled and pound slides after US inflation higher than hoped in August – business live
Investors brace for further interest rate rises, as US CPI rose 8.3% in the year to August, dashing hopes of a larger fall, and food inflation is highest since 1979
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: DeFi Builders Speak Out; What the Crowd Is Getting Wrong About the Ethereum Merge
Prices: Ether rises ahead of the Merge; bitcoin trades sideways but holds above $20K. Insights: The Ethereum Merge has raised high hopes among investors and others, but misconceptions about its potential benefits abound. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?
Ethereum has been getting ready to "merge," creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. Now the Merge has finally happened. But what does it really mean?. In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum has gone from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work...
CoinDesk
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services," which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
CoinDesk
BNB Chain and Google Cloud Work Together to Advance the Growth of Web3 and Blockchain Projects
BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is partnering with Google Cloud, aiming to support the growth of early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups. Projects based on BNB Chain can now access Google Cloud infrastructure including the ability to analyze on-chain data and encrypt information through Google...
CoinDesk
Grayscale Investments Declares Rights to 3.1M ETHPoW
Grayscale Investments, a subsidiary of CoinDesk parent company Digital Currency Group, has filed with U.S. regulators to distribute Ethereum proof-of-work tokens (ETHPoW) or the cash equivalent to owners of some of its products. The token was created as a “fork” in the wake of the “Merge,” the Ethereum blockchain’s big...
CoinDesk
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge
Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
CoinDesk
Environmental Groups to Spend Another $1M on Ads for Bitcoin Code Change After the Merge
Environmental groups pledged to spend another $1 million on online ads to pressure the Bitcoin community to change the network's code in order to reduce energy consumption. Earlier on Thursday, the Ethereum blockchain – which underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market value– changed its consensus mechanism from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), doing away with the need for energy-intensive computing power. Bitcoin, a PoW network, has been facing mounting criticism over its energy use, which is on par with some small countries. These criticisms were echoed in part in a report on bitcoin mining published by the White House last week.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High
On-chain data shows that bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has crossed an all-time high with its latest jump, the second in two weeks. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty increased by 3.45% at block height 753,984 to 32.05 trillion hashes. This is the second significant recent increase. On Aug. 31, the difficulty...
