Lexington, KY

Jeffy Badass
3d ago

Absolutely unrealYou Politicians and so called community leaders and the puppet police chief do absolutely NOTHING to protect the civilians from these animals you allow to continue to roam the downtown streets. You will ruin downtown. And downtown will be nothing more than a ghost town at night. As it once was 20 years ago. I demand you put 50 cops immediately on short street starting Wednesday night thru Sunday morning. Downtown needs to be protected. The civilians need to be protected. And YOU NEED TO DO YOUR F JOB

Billie Mallory
3d ago

We need to stop blaming our youth, who did wake up one day and there were no more summer programs in the parks, community centers were closed and programs syeuggled to remain viable. Our youth had no where to go but the streets that say, "come as you are--we will train, with no questions asked". Those teens are now our 20-30 yo that are angry, resentful and have access to anything they want because the 'streets' provide anything they want. We need look at ourselves, as a city to see how we failed and what we have produced as a result. We reap what we sow and we are reaping a bountiful crop.

Related
foxlexington.com

LexPark hosts Lex Park(ing) Day 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you traveled through downtown today between noon and 6 p.m., you might have noticed that the streets looked a little less urban thanks to Lex Park(ing) Day 2022. Many organizations and people decorated parking spots for the event. Allen Barkley heard about the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is looking to identify some of the individuals connected to the property damage caused after the University of Kentucky won against the University of Florida. After UK’s upset against Florida, videos of students and fans circulated on social media showing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

City of Lexington hosting mulch giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mark your calendars, the City of Lexington is giving away free mulch. According to the city, you can get a truckload of mulch on Saturday, Sept. 24. The giveaway is on Old Frankfort Pike from 8 a.m. to noon or until mulch runs out. You...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Former Lexington police chief reacts to recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Multiple agencies and organizations are sparking conversations over the recent gun violence in Lexington after the city reaches its 35th homicide for the year. That number is just two shy of the 37 homicides in 2021. Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty served on...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Mayoral candidates respond to rising crime in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s race for mayor will be decided in less than two months, and day by day, the focus becomes more and more about crime. The incumbent and her challenger met in a debate tonight where any topic was on the table. It became clear, though, that the audience and moderators see ending violence as the number one goal for the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, is longer creating murals. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers to ID Horse Mania vandal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – They’re conversation pieces, examples of pride and talent across the city. The Horse Mania sculptures are also a target for late-night mischief that can easily result in damage to the art. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time one of the Horse Mania sculptures...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police: Juvenile shot near Florence Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department reported that a juvenile was shot on Florence Avenue at around 8:48 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Madison County collision

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County on Wednesday. According to KSP, just before 4 p.m., a collision occurred at the intersection of Lancaster Road and Malachi Drive. Initial investigations suggest that James Jackson, 74, of Berea, crossed the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

How 5 canned foods get Kentuckians 50% off a pair of Shady Rays sunglasses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – September is ‘Hunger Action Month,’ and local businesses are partnering with Lexington’s food bank, God’s Pantry, to increase efforts in fighting food insecurity in Kentucky. According to God’s Pantry, nearly a quarter million Kentuckians are fighter hunger. Lexington sunglasses...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Central Ky. high school teacher arrested for driving to school drunk

A Garrard County High School teacher has been arrested after being accused of driving to school drunk, and having a wreck in the process. The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Chelsea Denny, of Lancaster, for DUI (aggravating circumstances) on Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the school after receiving...
GARRARD COUNTY, KY

