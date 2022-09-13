Absolutely unrealYou Politicians and so called community leaders and the puppet police chief do absolutely NOTHING to protect the civilians from these animals you allow to continue to roam the downtown streets. You will ruin downtown. And downtown will be nothing more than a ghost town at night. As it once was 20 years ago. I demand you put 50 cops immediately on short street starting Wednesday night thru Sunday morning. Downtown needs to be protected. The civilians need to be protected. And YOU NEED TO DO YOUR F JOB
We need to stop blaming our youth, who did wake up one day and there were no more summer programs in the parks, community centers were closed and programs syeuggled to remain viable. Our youth had no where to go but the streets that say, "come as you are--we will train, with no questions asked". Those teens are now our 20-30 yo that are angry, resentful and have access to anything they want because the 'streets' provide anything they want. We need look at ourselves, as a city to see how we failed and what we have produced as a result. We reap what we sow and we are reaping a bountiful crop.
