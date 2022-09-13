ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsgw.com

Saginaw County Fairgrounds Allocated $1.275 Million in ARPA Funding

Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) Just before the conclusion of Monday night’s City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Autumn Scherzer moved to allocate $1.275 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for demolition and maintenance at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Annie Boensch, and passed unanimously by all present.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Saginaw County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw County, MI
Government
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement. Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September. “I think Davina...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Sculpture honoring Bay City’s German sister city to be unveiled at Uptown

BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.
BAY CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Housing Act#Fair Housing#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Saginaw City Council
WNEM

TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14

Deputy City Clerk appointed by city council to serve as interim City Clerk. Meijer Pharmacy is providing covid, flu vaccines through SVSU free clinic. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The former Saginaw County fairgrounds,...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Pfeiffer voted as new Flint City Council president until November

FLINT, MI -- Flint City Council appointed 8th Ward Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer to be its new president after the council has worked since mid-April without a leader. First Ward Councilman Eric Mays was removed from his position after five months on the job for a lack of decorum during meetings. He took the position in November 2021 by a 5-4 vote from council.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

State of the Bay to Focus on Dam Updates and Flood Study

Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) will host its biennial State of the Bay conference on September 22 at the Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center in Bay City. The conference showcases the Saginaw Bay and the work to protect, restore and...
BAY CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Flint Journal

Flint deputy clerk appointed to interim role after clerk’s retirement; will run Nov. 8 election

FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Clerk’s second-in-command was voted to take over for Inez Brown after she retires at the end of this month. Flint City Council voted to appoint Davina Donahue, formerly deputy clerk, to take over for Brown in an interim role to carry out Brown’s term, which ends at the end of this year. The vote took place at city council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Developers unveil plans for $11 million building in downtown Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Developers released plans for a new $11 million mixed use building in downtown Grand Blanc on Wednesday. The 30,000-square-foot Garden Building is planned for a vacant lot at 210 Reid Road next to Physicians Park. Construction is scheduled to begin this winter and continue for about two years.
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Flint signs ambulance contract with STAT EMS targeting 8-minute responses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When Flint residents need immediate medical help, a new contract between the city and STAT EMS will guarantee an ambulance will be on the way. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the contract with STAT EMS on Thursday. The company hopes to stage 10 ambulances around Flint during peak times outside police mini stations, fire stations and in neighborhoods.
FLINT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ideal Theatre awarded nearly one million dollars for renovation

Clare’s Ideal Theatre, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, is in the middle of a massive renovation to restore the historic landmark in Clare. Now the new owners, sisters who grew up right here in Clare, will have some help from the State of Michigan because as part of Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP), the renovation process will get a big financial boost with a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for $988,045.
CLARE, MI
WNEM

I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy