BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.

