Demolition begins on illegal dumping hotspot in Flint; mayor asks residents to help in blight fight
FLINT, MI – Demolition of a blighted structure that has attracted illegal dumpers has begun on the north side of Flint. Mayor Sheldon Neeley held a news conference Friday morning to announce the demolition, discuss how residents can help fight blight and highlight his administration’s cleanup efforts. Neeley,...
Flint schools receives bids on 8 of 13 vacant properties for sale
FLINT, MI – Flint Community Schools has received bids on eight of its 13 vacant properties that were listed for sale. Thrun Law Firm, who is managing the sale process for the district, made a presentation to the Flint Board of Education at its Wednesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The...
Saginaw County Fairgrounds Allocated $1.275 Million in ARPA Funding
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) Just before the conclusion of Monday night’s City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Autumn Scherzer moved to allocate $1.275 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for demolition and maintenance at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Annie Boensch, and passed unanimously by all present.
$1.8M in block grants for community programs approved by Saginaw council
SAGINAW, MI — Renovation costs for a structure known as The Juneteenth Building and funding for a youth boxing club were among the new programs that will receive part of $1.8 million in federal block grant money. At a Monday, Sept. 12, meeting, the Saginaw City Council approved the...
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
Genesee County elected officials, advocates ask for new round of clean car standards
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Elected officials and advocates on Thursday asked for a new round of clean car standards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for model years 2027-2035 to help protect public health, bolster the economy and reduce costs. State Rep. Tim Sneller, Genesee County Board Chairman Domonique...
Sculpture honoring Bay City’s German sister city to be unveiled at Uptown
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City will soon be saying “willkommen” to a new sculpture that celebrates its relationship with its German sister city. The Leadership Bay County Class of 2022 is inviting the public to celebrate the unveiling of the new Ansbach Platz in Uptown Bay City. The unveiling ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the end of 9th Street near the Riverview Apartments.
An end of an era: Consumers hosting tours of Bay County coal-fired units before closure
BAY CITY, MI - A special tour will allow visitors the chance to take one last look at Consumer Energy’s coal-powered operations in Bay County before it is shut down as the company transitions away from coal as a fuel source. Consumers announced that it is inviting the community...
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14
Deputy City Clerk appointed by city council to serve as interim City Clerk. Meijer Pharmacy is providing covid, flu vaccines through SVSU free clinic. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The former Saginaw County fairgrounds,...
Pfeiffer voted as new Flint City Council president until November
FLINT, MI -- Flint City Council appointed 8th Ward Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer to be its new president after the council has worked since mid-April without a leader. First Ward Councilman Eric Mays was removed from his position after five months on the job for a lack of decorum during meetings. He took the position in November 2021 by a 5-4 vote from council.
State of the Bay to Focus on Dam Updates and Flood Study
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) will host its biennial State of the Bay conference on September 22 at the Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center in Bay City. The conference showcases the Saginaw Bay and the work to protect, restore and...
Flint deputy clerk appointed to interim role after clerk’s retirement; will run Nov. 8 election
FLINT, MI -- The Flint City Clerk’s second-in-command was voted to take over for Inez Brown after she retires at the end of this month. Flint City Council voted to appoint Davina Donahue, formerly deputy clerk, to take over for Brown in an interim role to carry out Brown’s term, which ends at the end of this year. The vote took place at city council’s Sept. 12 meeting.
Developers unveil plans for $11 million building in downtown Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Developers released plans for a new $11 million mixed use building in downtown Grand Blanc on Wednesday. The 30,000-square-foot Garden Building is planned for a vacant lot at 210 Reid Road next to Physicians Park. Construction is scheduled to begin this winter and continue for about two years.
Flint school board president attempts to throw out two members from heated meeting
FLINT, MI – New Flint Board of Education President Carol McIntosh attempted to have two board trustees removed by police Wednesday night after they appealed one her of rulings. Neither member, Joyce Ellis-McNeal or Laura MacIntyre, were forced to leave the meeting after it came to a vote when...
Saginaw county superintendents respond to state-wide third-grade reading levels
SAGINAW, MI—School is back in session and many students are back in classrooms. Many of them, though, may have more of an uphill battle than others according to data released by the State of Michigan. Numbers released by MISchoolData on M-STEP testing showed across Saginaw County, nearly two-thirds of...
Flint signs ambulance contract with STAT EMS targeting 8-minute responses
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When Flint residents need immediate medical help, a new contract between the city and STAT EMS will guarantee an ambulance will be on the way. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the contract with STAT EMS on Thursday. The company hopes to stage 10 ambulances around Flint during peak times outside police mini stations, fire stations and in neighborhoods.
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
Ideal Theatre awarded nearly one million dollars for renovation
Clare’s Ideal Theatre, closed since the beginning of the pandemic, is in the middle of a massive renovation to restore the historic landmark in Clare. Now the new owners, sisters who grew up right here in Clare, will have some help from the State of Michigan because as part of Revitalization and Placemaking Program (RAP), the renovation process will get a big financial boost with a Real Estate Rehabilitation Award for $988,045.
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
