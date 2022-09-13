Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Arrest made in February homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
Family of NC A&T marching band member opens up about unsolved murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of an NC A&T University marching band member killed in a shooting is celebrating what would have been his birthday. 22-year-old Avery Horlbeck died last November. He was shot in his apartment at Block 43 off Clinton Road last October. His mom, Aisha Lemon,...
Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.
wccbcharlotte.com
14-Year-Old Stabbed with Scissors at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed with a pair of scissors. It happened Monday at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road. A report says the boy had scratches and bruises but refused medical attention. Police did make an arrest but haven’t released any...
Mother says son was bullied when parents, students got into fight on CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents were involved in a fight on a school bus Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district officials said. It happened on Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus No. 402. A mother who said she was involved in the altercation said her son called from the bus. “I feel...
No injuries, 4 in custody after northwest Charlotte officer-involved shooting: CMPD
The incident happened in the 1300 block of Onyx Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loved ones continue to fight for justice for mother killed in crossfire in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It was a painful day in court for the family of a young mother murdered while simply driving down the street in north Charlotte. In 2019, a stray bullet from a shootout struck Kendal Crank while she was on the way to nursing school. In court Thursday,...
Student facing charges after loaded found at Monroe Middle, district confirms
MONROE, N.C. — A loaded gun was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday, Union County Public Schools officials confirmed. The gun was found due to a tip from a student. No one was injured or threatened, according to the district. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
'The Future is Latino!' | Camino Health Center releases strengths and needs report on Mecklenburg's Latino community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the latest check, there are 170,000 Latinos living in Mecklenburg County, a figure that has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Camino Health Center has spent the last several months studying Charlotte's Latino community, noting that it's been closer to 20 years since anyone formally assessed its needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash denied bond reduction
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June faced a judge Thursday afternoon and was denied a bond reduction. Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
Hearing set for Tuesday after SRO sued for handcuffing 7-year-old with autism
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A mother and her son will learn Tuesday whether a judge will approve a settlement over how a school resource officer treated her son. It’s a new step in a long-awaited court battle after an incident in 2018 at Pressly School in Statesville. In 2020,...
Man charged with March shooting that killed father, Charlotte police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than six months after a Charlotte father died during an apparent shootout at an apartment complex, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they've made an arrest in their investigation. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, CMPD said they arrested 27-year-old Michael Anthony Cornwell Jr. and charged him with...
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0