California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The Hudson Valley’s Biggest Yard Sale Ever Is this Weekend
I must admit that I had kind of a lazy summer. I really didn’t do a whole lot of anything, and to be truthful, that’s just fine with me. One thing I did do, and have done every summer for years, is to go to yard sales. Even though there is nothing I need, I still love to go to a good yard sale. You never know when you’ll spot a treasure that you didn’t know you needed but now love. Or maybe even get a great buy on something worth way more than they’re asking.
2 Legendary Classic Rock Bands Playing in Dutchess County this Week
I’m a baby boomer. That’s right, I’m part of that generation. Say what you will about us, you have to admit some really great bands came out of the baby boomer era. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who… should I keep on going? That list could go on forever. Another thing about us baby boomers is that we’re resilient, we still love our music, and an awful lot of our favorite musicians are still out there making music.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
therealdeal.com
Suzy Welch sells Hudson Valley estate for record price
Suzy Welch may have pulled in much less than she wanted for her Hudson Valley estate, the sale still managed to set a record. Welch sold her home at 124 Eden Knoll in Red Hook for $18.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The identity of the buyers for the 290-acre estate was not revealed.
myrye.com
St. Regis Residences, Rye Checks-In New General Manager
One checks out, another checks in. The St. Regis Residences, Rye, the still new $100 million dollar 55+ development on the Playland Access Drive just off I-95 Exit 19, has a new general manager. Loic Vince checked-in as the new general manager the week of July 25th. Most recently Vince...
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
Popular Mamaroneck Seafood Restaurant Holds Grand Opening Of New Location
A popular restaurant in Westchester County is reopening at a brand-new location. Harbour Fish Restaurant will hold the grand opening of its new Mamaroneck location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The seafood restaurant, which was founded in 2018, has moved to 576 Mamaroneck Ave., the former location of...
Your First Peek Inside the New Resorts World Casino in Newburgh
A gambler's paradise will soon open in Newburgh and from the looks of it, it's going to be spectacular. By the end of the year, Resorts World Hudson Valley will finally be open to the public, offering video gaming machines and sports betting to the Mid Hudson Region. Construction is still underway at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 which will be the site of the massive 90,000-square-foot casino.
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
Register Citizen
Stamford ‘German beer hall,’ food truck plan OK’d for Pacific Street by finance board
STAMFORD — A plan to revitalize a section of South End with a German-style beer hall, food truck lot and coffee shop has cleared a hurdle now the Board of Finance has approved funding for it. The board approved a $2.53 million grant for the project on Thursday night...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Get Marvelous Mediterranean Food in Westchester
Hungry? Here are some of the top Mediterranean restaurants along with their most popular dishes in Westchester. The Mediterranean diet is derived from the traditional cuisines of Greece, Italy, and other countries such as Turkey, Portugal, and North Africa. The diet often includes olive oil, vegetables, beans, whole grains, and fish. When looking for a place to eat, it can be difficult to find something that is healthy and enjoyable for everyone. Luckily, Mediterranean restaurants in Westchester County have many options, with dishes ranging from steak shawarma to vegan falafel.
myrye.com
In Memory: Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore, Age 90
Barbara G. (Hodges) Moore 90, of Longboat Key, FL and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30–the date that marked the 70th anniversary of her marriage to her beloved husband, Lynn Moore, who passed away six years ago. Barbara was born in Chicago, IL to the late...
Register Citizen
Road closure on Route 1 at Greenwich border with Port Chester, N.Y.
GREENWICH — Greenwich police are advising motorists to avoid Route 1 to and from the Port Chester, N.Y., village line on Thursday due to a road closure in the area. Authorities in Port Chester say emergency repairs are being carried out at a water pumping station at the William James Memorial Gateway Park, just over the Greenwich line.
NBC Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
Superstore Announces Surprise Mid-Hudson Closure, More Coming?
Bed Bath & Beyond was not supposed to be closing a store in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster counties, but now they apparently are. Shoppers were shocked to find out that a local Bed Bath & Beyond store has been added to an already published list of stores marked for closure. In August the retailer announced that it would be shuttering just seven New York locations in Auburn, Canandaigua, Glenmont, Niagra Falls, Plainview, Portchester and Spring Valley.
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Main Ave. big box store given a fourth one-year extension by Norwalk Zoners
NORWALK, Conn. — “BJ’s” is moving forward, over the objections of nine Norwalkers who responded to a last-ditch appeal for protest. The Planning and Zoning Commission agreed Thursday to grant The Village, a proposed 100,000 square foot retail development at 272-280 Main Ave., its fourth one-year extension. It’s not officially a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club site but many people suspect it is because that’s what it was originally pitched as. Developer Main Norwalk LLC hasn’t listed a tenant for the development’s big box space.
