KS DCF releases hidden child sex abuse report after more than a decade

TOPEKA, ( KSNT )— A series of annual reports of child sex abuse cases reported by abortion clinics in Kansas going back a decade has now been made public.

The reports date back to fiscal year 2011 , showing an increase in child sexual abuse cases leading up to fiscal year 2022 , which shows a total of 56 cases reported by abortion providers. The annual report is required to be published publicly under state law, but the Kansas Department of Children and Families has not officially released the numbers until this year.

When asked why, Mike Deines, a spokesperson for the KDCF, provided the following statement to Kansas Capitol Bureau in an email on Monday.

“It is unclear why the Brownback Administration never published this required report. Once we were made aware of this, we gathered the data and posted it to our public website. Additionally, moving forward, we have put in place procedures to ensure that this information is published as required by KSA 65-445(g). With that said, DCF has long tracked and publicly reported all child abuse data, including from abortion providers. As medical professionals, abortion providers are mandated reporters and have always been required to make these reports. DCF has always acted on these reports, reviewing and referring them to law enforcement as appropriate. However, it’s important to note that the data represents the raw number of sexual abuse reports the agency receives from abortion providers — which does not necessarily represent actual cases. Between 2017 and 2022, only four of the nearly 140 reports were assigned for either DCF or law enforcement investigation.” Mike Deines, Kansas Department of Children and Families Spokesperson

The reports weren’t published by the Kelly, Colyer and Brownback administrations in the previous six years. Deines noted that the reports are now located on the KDCF’s website under the Child Protective Services Reports – Prevention and Protection Services (ks.gov) section, at the bottom of the page.

This comes as Kansas lawmakers are also holding meetings to go over updates on the state’s child welfare system. The KDCF is slated to provide an update for lawmakers Tuesday morning.

