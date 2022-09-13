Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
The melting of the Doomsday Glacier poses a rising threat to cities like New York and MiamiAnita DurairajMiami, FL
Related
Miami football run defense advantage over Texas AM offense
The Miami run defense has a big advantage over the Texas A&M offense entering their game on Saturday night at Kyle Field. Miami ranks 15th allowing 58.5 rushing yards per game. Texas A&M is 114th averaging 98.5 rushing yards per game. The Miami football team has improved running and stopping the run in 2022.
SF Marcus Allen Talks Miami Visit, Relationship With Jim Larrañaga
2024 SF Marcus Allen updates his recruitment
calleochonews.com
Miami Hurricanes rankings are taking a hit despite big wins
The Miami Hurricanes might just have a winning shot in the next game. The second half was all that the Miami Hurricanes needed as they defeated Southern Mississippi 30-7 on Saturday. Miami's offense featured a balanced attack for the second game in a row. Miami gained 190 yards on the ground on 43 attempts, and Tyler Van Dyke completed 19 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown.
Miami Heat ‘Playoff Jimmy Butler’ has been among best in the league
The Miami Heat always have a shot. That’s because of the things that have gone into making the daunting, revered, and sometimes mocked Miami Heat Culture. Hard work, maximum effort at all times, determination, will, and defense are all of the things that have made the Miami Heat as successful of an NBA organization as they have been across their relatively short existence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Florida International University Becomes Fastest-Rising University in U.S.
Florida International University has been ranked number one as the fastest-rising public university in the country according to U.S. News & World Report. The ranking body which is considered the gold standard when it comes to college rankings released its annual rankings for public universities on Monday and FIU came in at number 72 –jumping 62 spots in the last decade.
How Gente de Zona — Cuba's Best-Known Reggaeton Duo — Influenced My Upbringing in Miami
I will never forget the first time I heard Gente de Zona. It was a typical Sunday in my childhood home, which meant two things: I had to help my mom clean our house, and we were, of course, going to blast reggaeton while doing it. My dad would always fill the house with sounds from Tego Calderón, Ivy Queen, Daddy Yankee, and, at the time, an upcoming duo who went by the name Gente de Zona. As I danced en la sala with the mop in one hand and the other hand up in the air, I couldn't help but jam out for hours. Gente de Zona hit differently. The energy from their music was contagious even from early on. I knew that every Sunday, I would have those two things to look forward to: cleaning the house and listening to Gente de Zona.
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
RELATED PEOPLE
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
NBC Miami
Cuban-American Owned Tire Shop Celebrates 60 Years in Business
It's all in the family at Balado National Tires. The Cuban-American family owned company is celebrating 60 years in business. In 1962, Manuel Balado was forced to leave behind his successful business in Cuba he had started 13 years before. Instead of putting the breaks on his career, he started all over again - shifting into the future in Miami.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
38th Annual Miami Carnival set for October
Miami Carnival, the ultimate cultural experience that combines the various elements of Carnival with the beauty of Miami will be held over Columbus Day Weekend in October. The annual event features four signature events, junior carnival, panorama, J’ouvert and a costumed parade and concert, and brings visitors and participants from across the globe, all of whom come to celebrate Caribbean culture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
Required Eating 2023: 100 Miami Restaurants We Can't Live Without
Miami's food scene has reflected our growth over time, as restaurants continue to spring up courtesy of out-of-towners like Major Food Group (Carbone, Dirty French, and Sadelle's) and Richard Caring (Sexy Fish), even as locals continue to thrive: Grove Bay Hospitality Group, Groot Hospitality, and Kush Hospitality all have debuted new ventures in 2022.
floridapolitics.com
Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade Commission
The nod from Bravo marks is the 15th individual endorsement Cabrera has received. Miami Springs Councilwoman Jacky Bravo wants to see government relations specialist Kevin Marino Cabrera on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Cabrera’s campaign announced Bravo is backing him to be the next Commissioner representing District 6 from the county...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the 10 U.S. cities with the worst housing shortage
Miami ranks No. 5 among major U.S. cities with the worst housing shortages, according to an analysis by Angi. Angi used data from Freddie Mac and Realtor.com to assess population trends, available housing and home price index percentage changes. It also measured available affordable housing to arrive at its ranking of the 10 cities facing the “worst housing shortage.”
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulletin-news.com
Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired
Chief Manuel Morales announced the dismissal of a long-serving Miami police captain with a contentious background with the force on Tuesday. An internal affairs inquiry and two lawsuits filed against Javier Ortiz, a department veteran of 18 years, led to his suspension last year. In a short statement announcing Ortiz’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
allaccess.com
WEDR (99 Jamz)/Miami Revamps Weekday Lineup, Brings Back K. Foxx For Middays
COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI has revamped its weekday lineup and it includes the return of K. FOXX for middays. She began her career at JAMZ co-hosting "TAKEOVER” with DJ KHALED. FOXX's media resume; WHQT/NEW YORK, WRNB/PHILADELPHIA, “THE GOSSIP GAME” on VH1, HLN's SHOWBIZ TONIGHT, UNCOMMON SENSE...
communitytimessc.com
From One Death – Dr. Erica Walton’s Story
The sound of the gunshot filled the little Liberty City corner store. The man fell, blood splattering the items on the convenience store shelves. Little Erica was only a few steps away. She watched in horror as the man’s body hit the floor. The sound of the gunshot continued to reverberate through her ten-year-old body. She grabbed her head and ducked down to the floor to hide as the sound exploded in her eardrums.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0