FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Phragmites eradication program continuing this week
(Sept. 15, 2022) Bob Williams calls it one of the largest public-private civic projects in the history of the island. The invasive phragmites that have been allowed to run rampant around island ponds for nearly half a century are finally being dealt with. And nothing less than the future of those ponds is at stake, he says.
Inquirer and Mirror
Farmers & Artisans Market
Cambridge Street, between Federal and South Water. Sustainable Nantucket hosts a market of fresh local produce, island cottage-industry artisans and food. Free, weather permitting.
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending Sept. 10
A house in Dennis that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 4 and Sep. 10. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $725,084. The average price per square foot was $503.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Barnstable Home on Nantucket Sound
The deep water dock on this home on a peninsula in West Bay allows you to sail out into the waters of the Nantucket Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $13,000,000. Size: 4,896 square feet. Bedrooms: 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotelnewsresource.com
The Waterford Inn in Provincetown, MA Sold
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Waterford Inn & Spindler’s Restaurant, a 15-room inn and a 145-seat restaurant in Provincetown, Massachusetts. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, THG Properties, LLC, in the sale to Sawyer Realty...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Two popular Oak Bluffs restaurants closing
The Cardboard Box and Oyster Bar 02557 of Oak Bluffs will be closing their doors, owners Ben and Erica DeForest announced on Facebook. The last night of operation for the two restaurants will be on Saturday, Sept. 17. “We’re very grateful to the Island community that supported us,” Ben DeForest...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Tuesday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
Inquirer and Mirror
Effort to recall Select Board chair put on hold
(Sept. 15, 2022) The effort to recall Select Board chair Jason Bridges is now on hold, according to a statement provided by the friends and family of Nantucket firefighters who initiated the recall move. Despite obtaining the required 200 signatures to move on to the next phase of the recall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Firefighters douse small fire at Bourne laundromat
BOURNE – Firefighters were called to the Delken Laundry on Trowbridge Road around 10:15 AM Thursday. Crews found smoke in the building and advanced a hose line. The fire was quickly put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyarders rally to support Island family
Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
phoenixmag.com
Susie Timm’s Must-Sees in Nantucket
On her second trip to Nantucket, a small, isolated island just off Cape Cod in Massachusetts, publicist and Knife & Fork Media president Susie Timm zeroed in on the local restaurant scene. “My objective this time was to relax and dine in some of the places that I had not been to [yet],” Timm says. Instead of bringing her gal pals as she did on her first “girls’ trip” visit to Nantucket, this time she brought her husband.
capecod.com
Barnstable Fire Chief to retire in November-promotions announced
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inquirer and Mirror
Police chief says Nantucket is ready if immigrants are flown to the island
It may seem burdensome, but if those southern governors thought they were putting a burden on our community, well, they were wrong,” Pittman said. “We’re ready for it.”. (Update: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022) Nantucket is prepared to handle migrants arriving unexpectedly, if a situation similar to...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Provincetown hooked up to large electricity battery
ONE OF THE LARGEST electric batteries in the nation is starting to provide backup power for Provincetown and will soon do the same for Truro and part of Wellfleet. The $49 million battery, located on a few acres at the Provincetown transfer station, is designed to seamlessly integrate with the power grid in the area, called a microgrid. Whenever power goes down in a section of the grid, the battery will release its backup electricity to plug the gap.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
newbedfordguide.com
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day for New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Freetown
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day is on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Crapo Hill Landfill, 300 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, New Bedford. Proof of residency in New Bedford, Dartmouth, or Freetown is required. Sign up to participate. Visit gnbrrmdistrict.org to select a time slot. Please...
soundingsonline.com
Barton & Gray Mariner’s Club Gets Its First Daychaser
Barton & Gray Mariners Club offers 70 captained yachts in 30-plus harbors and islands. The club (members pay a base fee of $39,500) was founded in 2006 in Nantucket and has been growing rapidly. It is forecasting 12,000 outings for this year alone, a record number. The Barton & Gray...
capecod.com
Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy
FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole on Anchorage Road. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crash which are all under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winners sold in Greenfield, Wrentham and Kingston
Three Massachusetts State Lottery winners walked away with $100,000 prizes Monday. Two of the prizes were from the game “Millions.” They were sold at Kingston Food & Liquor in Kingston and Cumberland Farms in Wrentham. The other $100,000 prize was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was...
capeandislands.org
Conservationists flock to Chatham to observe a rare and athletic bird
Last week, I joined some folks stalking around Chatham looking to catch some birds. Armed with gunpowder, heavy iron cannons, and multiple nets, they were hunting one of the rarest shorebirds in the country. Not much more than 100 years ago, people like this would have been looking to fill barrels full with fat-breasted shorebirds to sell to upscale Boston restaurants. But these weren’t the market gunners of old, they were researchers, conservation biologists looking to better understand a special bird, one that, here in the Northeast U.S., is best found in Chatham – it’s the amazing, and federally Threatened, Red Knot.
