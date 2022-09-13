ONE OF THE LARGEST electric batteries in the nation is starting to provide backup power for Provincetown and will soon do the same for Truro and part of Wellfleet. The $49 million battery, located on a few acres at the Provincetown transfer station, is designed to seamlessly integrate with the power grid in the area, called a microgrid. Whenever power goes down in a section of the grid, the battery will release its backup electricity to plug the gap.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO