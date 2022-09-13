Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Board of Education-Special Called Meeting
9/14/2022—The Breckinridge County Board of Education approved the 2022/23 working budget at a Special Called Meeting Wednesday evening. The total budget is just over $37.4 million. Chief Financial Officer Michael Moreland said revenue has increased 4.4% over last year. Enrollment has also increased by 2% from the previous year. Moreland said the Board has 426 employees.
wdrb.com
INDOT shows major improvements coming to US 31 in Sellersburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming soon to U.S 31 in Sellersburg. The public got a chance to see what the nearly $11 million project will do and talk to the project managers on Thursday. The surface of U.S 31 needs work and, at the same time, safety...
wxbc1043.com
“Market On The Square” At Hoedown Day Returns Saturday
HARDINSBURG (09/16/22) – “Market on the Square” returns to Hardinsburg on Saturday. Organizer Carrie Carman told WXBC earlier in the week they have “something for everybody”…. with over seventy non-food vendors to set up on the square, food trucks in the Justice Center Parking lot,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'This is the biggest project in the United States': Jeffersonville leaders announce big plans for Jeffboat property
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville leaders signed an agreement for the future of Jeffboat property on Tuesday. Leaders and the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) plans to invest up to $200,000 into a group of associates to create a master plan for the site. "To help tie in our goals...
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for large Leitchfield apartment complex lifted
The Boil Water Advisory issued for a section of Leitchfield has been lifted. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory was issued on Wednesday for the Cave Mill Apartments at 400 Sunrise Drive. Water samples taken were tested by the Kentucky Division of Water came back free of contamination. K105 News Staff.
‘Expect delays’: Roadwork slows traffic is Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court in Kentucky says you can expect delays while driving along U.S. 60 in the western portion of the county. According to officials, a contractor is working on a bridge deck overlay project at Katie Meadow Slough near Stanley. Temporary signals have been placed to alternate […]
warricknews.com
Boonville grocery store shut down by Health Department
BOONVILLE — Customers intending to shop at Posey’s Market in Boonville on Thursday, Sept. 8, were likely surprised to find a sign in the window stating it was closed by the Warrick County Health Department. The sign appeared without much warning, simply stating the business was closed without...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
lakercountry.com
Adair County native charged in murder-for-hire plot
An Adair County native has been charged in Warren County on a murder-for-hire scheme. 51-year-old Jeffrey Allan Young, a resident of Bowling Green and native of Adair County, was arrested and charged in the murder-for-hire plot on Tuesday by Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
Wave 3
Man charged with hunting death in Breckinridge County sentenced to probation
IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was accused of shooting and killing another man while deer hunting will not spend any time in prison. Christopher Stone pled guilty to reckless homicide on Wednesday in relation to the death of Nicholas Lee Ford back in Nov. 2017 while the men were deer hunting.
wdrb.com
6 nights of lane closures begin Friday on Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nightly paint and pavement work will close lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge over the next week. In a news release Wednesday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will patch pavement and remove sections of the "paint containment system." Below are the planned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has fired Deputy Todd Walls after the Kentucky law enforcement agency revoked his certification this month. WAVE News investigated Walls in the past and we are working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss. Walls was convicted...
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
Local animal shelter hits max capacity, announces free adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter hit maximum capacity again, creating an urgent need to reduce the kennel population. In the past two weeks, LMAS staff said the shelter has taken in over 300 stray cats and dogs. The shelter announced that all cats, kittens, dogs...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxbc1043.com
Morning Fire Destroys Home
IRVINGTON (09/16/22) – A morning structure fire consumed a single story home This morning. Units from Irvington, Harned, Custer, Ekron, and Webster Fire Departments were called to a residence at 670 Mount Merino Cemetery Road in Irvington around 7:15 AM Friday (9/16). Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames and worked about an hour to knock down the heaviest of the flames.
Louisville Democratic legislative candidate withdraws from election
It’s unclear whether the Democratic Party will be able to field a new candidate following Pfaadt’s withdrawal.
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
wdrb.com
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
Comments / 0