Kylie Jenner Just Debuted Red Skunk-Stripe Hair and Micro Bangs
Even though Kylie Jenner has toyed with rainbow hair colors in the past, trying Little Mermaid red, aqua blue, golden brunette, and Barbie pink (among others), thanks to her extensive wig collection, recently she's been keeping things pretty consistent. She's made XXL hair her signature over the past couple of years but kept the color close to her natural shade of dark brunette.
Amanda Seyfried Served Up Mermaidcore on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has dropped in for the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. That was a horrible pun, but you know what isn’t horrible? Seyfried’s dress by Armani. On September 12, Seyfried arrived at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles wearing an Armani Privé gown from the brand’s spring summer 2022 haute couture collection. The strapless dress, complete with multi-dimensional embellished crystals, gave the illusion of mermaid skin. The scalloped tulle accent at the top of the dress added to the cascading and mystical look. Would the original girlboss, Elizabeth Holmes, approve of Seyfried’s glittery pink dress, considering all she ever did was wear black turtlenecks? Maybe! Maybe not! Who cares! Either way she looks good. I would break out in a dance battle to Lil Wayne’s “How to Love” over that dress.
Reese Witherspoon Wore Another Elle Woods–Inspired Look on the Emmys Red Carpet
The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon arrived at the Emmys in an avant-garde look that has fashion fans divided. Ha! Of course she didn't. America's Sweetheart wore, as usual, a flattering and glamorous gown. Witherspoon's a petite powerhouse who doesn't stray from her signature look, and we love her for it.
Katie Holmes Looks Unrecognizable in a Sleek, Jedi-esque Ensemble
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In a sea of snatched baddies and grunge girlies, Katie Holmes is the one true queen of boho—as loyal to knit fringe and oversize silhouettes as a Kardashian to sponcon.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Emmys
Nominated for her role as alcoholic CIA asset Cassie in HBO Max's mystery-comedy The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco arrived at the Emmys looking way more glam than “fasten your seatbelts,” could ever cover. Cuoco wore a tiered tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress complete with pink and magenta flowers....
Blake Lively Wore a Sheer Minidress to Reveal She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Blake Lively certainly knows how to make an announcement. The actor revealed she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds on the red carpet on Thursday, September 15 at Forbes's Women in Power Summit in New York City. The 35-year-old, who celebrated her birthday at Disneyland...
Gigi Hadid Says Her Two-Year-Old Daughter, Khai, Is ‘Very Brave’ in Rare Interview
Gigi Hadid gushed about her daughter, Khai, in a new interview promoting her new knitwear line, Guest in Residence. In a clip from Hadid’s chat with Willie Geist for Today’s Sunday Sitdown, the model gave a few rare quotes about her daughter. “I think she’s a genius,” Hadid said of Khai, who turns two years old this month. “But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid. It’s so much fun. The more that she talks and understands and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”
Zendaya Referred to Tom Holland as Her Boyfriend in Public, Finally
The world has known that Zendaya and Tom Holland were a thing since long before they first allowed themselves to be photographed kissing in public or started posting cheesy birthday messages to each other on Instagram. But even after going technically public with their relationship, this interview with Zendaya after her big Emmy win is, many believe, the first time she's referred to Holland as her “boyfriend” in the media.
Zendaya Wore a Plunging Red Gown to Celebrate Her Historic Emmys Win
Zendaya is two for two when it comes to Emmys, picking up her second lead actress award at last night’s 74th annual show (and making history in the process). Also two for two? Her looks from the evening. The Euphoria star hit the red carpet first in a bold black Valentino ball gown, which she styled with a black ribbon headband and a voluminous hairstyle. Because this is Zendaya, the fashion didn’t stop there. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet again at HBO’s Emmys after-party in a second gown, also by Valentino.
Elle Fanning Put an Upscale Twist on Barbiecore for the Emmys
First-time Emmy nominee Elle Fanning took to the awards show red carpet like the queen she plays on The Great, in a stunning black and pink silk dress that channels the ‘50s/’60s. The strapless gown features a column skirt and bustier top with pink sequins, then balloons out...
Selena Gomez Was the Epitome of Understated Elegance at the 2022 Emmys
After celebrating her 30th birthday in two gorgeous gowns and starring in the killer second season of the record-breaking, critically acclaimed Hulu comedy-mystery Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez hit the Emmys red carpet looking every inch the star. Her style streak for 2022 continues!. Likely styled by Kate...
Lizzo Wore Pure Red Tulle to the 2022 Emmys
We knew Lizzo would make the red carpet her own. While the pop star usually attends music industry events, she crossed over to the screen side of things tonight, attending the 2022 Emmys as a nominee for her reality show on Amazon, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The program—a competition to find full-figured backup dancers for her Bonnaroo performance—is up for best competition program. Lizzo was the host and executive producer of the series.
Why Didn’t Tom Holland Accompany Zendaya to the 2022 Emmys?
The biggest heist of this year’s Emmy Awards? Tom Holland and Zendaya’s decision to deny us their red carpet debut as a couple. Don’t worry—the happy couple is still very much together. Only days ago, Holland was photographed visiting Zendaya on the set of Dune 2 in Budapest. But Holland’s absence from the red carpet was notable given the doubly historic nature of Zendaya’s win for lead actress in a drama series.
Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing Her Emmy Acceptance Speech
Reader, I am verklempt. Sheryl Lee Ralph just won her first Emmy award, for her role on the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary, and her acceptance speech—well, song—was straight from the heart. The moment former Weekend Update co-anchors Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers announced her name, Ralph became clearly...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wore a Blinged Out Ponytail Braid on the Emmys Red Carpet
Legend Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated for her very first Emmy award, and celebrated the momentous occasion appropriately: sparkling. Ralph, who is nominated for her impeccable portrayal of stern yet sweet Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary, glimmered down the red-carpet, wearing a custom Brandon Blackwood gown, crystal-encrusted orange bag, and matching glam: a bedazzled waist-length braid and eye-framing face gems.
HoYeon Jung’s Old Hollywood Bob at the Emmys Deserves an Award of Its Own
Our obsession with HoYeon Jung runs deep. Many of us first set eyes on this South Korean talent when she took on a supporting role in Netflix’s record-breaking series Squid Game and absolutely played the performance from beginning to end. And her red carpet and street style beauty looks have not let us down once.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Walked The Emmys Red Carpet Together, and Fans Can't Get Enough
Mulder and Scully. Kirk and Spock. Benson and Stabler. It's hard to pick which TV duo has the best chemistry, but Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are certainly in the mix. The Law and Order: SVU co-stars walked the 2022 Emmys red carpet together—they're presenting during the ceremony—and their chemistry even when out of character was on full display.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Catching Feelings for Gigi Hadid, Who Is ‘Not Interested’
While Leonardo DiCaprio may be hoping to break his pattern of dating women under 25 with Gigi Hadid, she's reportedly just not that into him. Rumors that DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, have been getting to know each other romantically were exacerbated by photos of the pair sharing an intimate moment at a New York Fashion Week after-party on September 11. This comes after DiCaprio's recent breakup with actor Camila Morrone, who turned 25 years old in June.
Martha Stewart, Queen of Thirst Traps, Sells Coffee Wearing Nothing but an Apron
Martha Stewart, the reigning queen of thirst traps, is back to her old tricks in her latest spon-con post. The 81-year-old icon dressed in nothing but an apron for her latest partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to promote its pumpkin spice coffee pods. “Oh, hi there,” she says to the camera as if she doesn't know exactly what she's doing. “I'm just enjoying the natural flavor of pumpkin spice from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and nothing else…literally.” MARTHA!
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Make Fun of Their ‘Complicated Relationship’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak poked fun at their relationship during the 2022 Emmy Awards, blaming a lack of social life for why they first got together. The pair took the stage to present the award for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie on Monday, September 12. During their introduction Kaling joked, “To all the nominees we want to say, Congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches. How are you getting away with it? We did 22 [episodes] a year. It would take up your whole life. [There] was no time for other projects and no time for a social life. You had no choice but to form complicated relationships with your costars.” The two actors first met while starring in The Office and dated from 2004 to 2007. Despite the breakup, they have remained very close friends ever since. Novak added, “Now you can just write some self-contained masterpiece, cast it with movie stars, shoot it for a few weeks, and go back to your fancy luxury compound. Maybe you shot the whole thing at your fancy luxury compound in all honesty.”
