Bellingham man allegedly asks store employees for a knife sharpener, then stabs customer
Police were called to the discount store for the report a person had been stabbed in the eye.
Whatcom pedestrian struck and killed by passing truck early Thursday
Law enforcement is still working to identify the man who died in the collision.
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
Bellingham Police identify pedestrian killed on Lakeway in suspected vehicular homicide
The driver of the truck, who was arrested Saturday, was released Monday on $150,000 bail.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Fatal collision involving a pedestrian Thursday morning closes roads
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:35am on Thursday, September 15th, to the area of the intersection of Loomis Trail Road and Portal Way due to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email that...
My Clallam County
Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man
PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
q13fox.com
‘Come forward and admit your faults’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run pleading for justice
EVERETT, Wash. - A local family wants justice for their beloved aunt, Patricia Oman, who died following a hit-and-run. Police say the driver stopped, got out of their car but didn’t render aid instead driving off and leaving her on the side of the road in critical condition. It’s...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police
Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles Police Chief speaks out about increase in dangerous behaviors
PORT ANGELES – An incident Wednesday morning has Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith once again expressing his concern for what he and many others in law enforcement say is a worsening disregard in some people for police officers and social norms. At about 6:00am Wednesday, a PAPD Sergeant...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in WWU student’s shooting death
The man had been on trial since late August for aggravated first-degree murder.
Family searching for answers 2 years after Anacortes woman went missing
ANACORTES, Wash. — It’s been two years since Laynee Westbrook disappeared from Anacortes, and her family is still fighting to find her. “We're not giving up,” said Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law. “We're not going to stop, and she deserves it.”. Westbrook's family has been fighting...
myeverettnews.com
Crash Shuts Southbound Evergreen Way At Everett Mall Way During Morning Commute
All southbound lanes of Evergreen Way at Everett Mall Way were closed as Everett Firefighters freed a driver trapped during a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6 AM and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. One driver suffered life-threatening injuries and Everett Firefighters had to use special...
Bellingham man sent to prison for mother’s November 2021 shooting death
The man told police he and his mother had gotten into an argument before he shot and killed her, the court records show.
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
