Anacortes, WA

Georgia State
Washington Crime & Safety
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
My Clallam County

Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
PORT ANGELES, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Crash Shuts Southbound Evergreen Way At Everett Mall Way During Morning Commute

All southbound lanes of Evergreen Way at Everett Mall Way were closed as Everett Firefighters freed a driver trapped during a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 6 AM and involved two vehicles that hit head-on. One driver suffered life-threatening injuries and Everett Firefighters had to use special...
EVERETT, WA

