A group that ensures underserved Fort Myers children have access to computers, tutoring and mentorship is reopening its center after closing for the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, Catholic Charities’ African Caribbean American Center, located at 3681 Michigan Ave., is finally reopening its doors so that students can get the extra help they may need either after school or during school breaks. AFCAAM provides education, youth mentorship groups, and after-school reading programs with the goal of ensuring students are successful throughout the entire school year.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO