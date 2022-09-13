Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin’ on the River concert exemplifies Fort Myers progress
The Rockin’ on the River concert at the new amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers had a great turnout, representing the city’s growth and progress. A spokeswoman for the city told WINK News, that events like Rockin’ on the River, exemplify the music, culture, and personality of Fort Myers.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Prima Luce condo tower construction begins in Fort Myers with riverfront drilling
Prima Luce means “first light” in Italian. But for the two 22-story condominium towers to finally see the light of day near downtown Fort Myers, the developers must dig down deep before they can build up the structure. Jaxi Builders, based in Doral near Miami, has been drilling...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Salon Bellezza makes short but major move in North Naples
Salon Bellezza made a major move this week from the southwest corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard to the southeast corner of that same busy Collier County intersection. Although relocating only a short distance away, it was a big move for the local beauty salon, which has operated for more than 20 years.
WINKNEWS.com
Red drift algae remains on Bunche Beach
A smelly mess continues to wash up on the shoreline at Bunche Beach and parts of Fort Myers Beach. Red drift algae is leaving the area with a disgusting smell. Red drift algae is not harmful or toxic, but it does have a really bad smell. It smells “a little...
WINKNEWS.com
African Caribbean American Center reopening for Fort Myers youth
A group that ensures underserved Fort Myers children have access to computers, tutoring and mentorship is reopening its center after closing for the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, Catholic Charities’ African Caribbean American Center, located at 3681 Michigan Ave., is finally reopening its doors so that students can get the extra help they may need either after school or during school breaks. AFCAAM provides education, youth mentorship groups, and after-school reading programs with the goal of ensuring students are successful throughout the entire school year.
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Best Ice Cream opens in downtown Fort Myers
Ali Perez has overcome obstacles. As of late, she has experienced good fortune, too. In 1963 at the age of six months old, she was on a boat that helped her family flee from communist-overrun Cuba to Florida. Almost 60 years later, she is opening her latest business. Best Ice...
capecoralbreeze.com
LadyCakes Bakery celebrates eighth anniversary, earns top seven ranking of bakeries in the state of Florida
LadyCakes Bakery, celebrating eight years in business in Cape Coral, was recently named one of the top seven bakeries in the state of Florida. The Best Things in Florida ranking by Americantowns Media states, “Locals love this place because of their high-quality cakes that lack no detail. They also have read-to-go cakes on a regular basis alongside their fresh cookies, brownies, and cupcakes. This makes it easy for you to add a last-minute treat to any occasion.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Cape Coral inventory home to hit market in 2023
Southwest Florida home builder Frey & Son Homes announced a new home is underway in Cape Coral, featuring direct sailboat access to the Caloosahatchee River. Located at 140 SW 57th St., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom St. Lucia Grande model showcases two floors of contemporary living space, with a loft area and covered deck and an open floorplan. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More residential units to join the Grand Lely area off Collier Boulevard
A new residential development project at the southern parcel of Grand Lely Drive and Collier Boulevard was approved by the Collier County Commissioners on Tuesday. Up to 184 residential units are planned to be built to the east of the Saratoga and Verandas communities and south of the commercial Stock Plaza.
Grand opening of new Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers
Mayor Kevin Anderson attends the grand opening of the new Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in crash off North 2nd Street in North Fort Myers
On Wednesday night, a man was killed in a crash off North Second Street in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 34-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling north on North Second Street, north of Pine Drop Lane, approaching a dead end around 10:40 p.m. He traveled off the roadway and collided with several poles, trees and bushes.
capecoralbreeze.com
Tony Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD, remembered
Anthony “Tony” Serrago, owner of Anthony’s on the BLVD in Cape Coral, has passed away. Serrago, 65, died suddenly Friday, Sept. 9. He moved to Cape Coral in 2006 from New York and opened the restaurant in 2007. Born in Queens, Serrago is from West Islip, Long Island.
businessobserverfl.com
PGA golfer lists $4.25M Naples luxury home for sale through auction
Elite Auctions, a Naples company that handles non-distressed luxury real estate and yacht auctions, is aiming high with one of its latest listings: a Naples home owned by former PGA golfer and Golf Channel TV analyst Mark Lye. The 4,117-square-foot, four bedroom, five-bath luxury residence is in the 1,700-acre, gated,...
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO says national ‘swatting’ event leads to call about gun at South Fort Myers High School
Parents are breathing a sigh of relief on Friday after a school threat ended up being a hoax at South Fort Myers High School. But for an hour-and-a-half, parents were unsure what was happening and children hiding in classrooms were uninformed. The hoax, called into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $6.25 million
Parkside BG LLC purchased 27.5 acres of land for Class A multifamily use at 7056 David Blvd. in Port Charlotte from PC Residential Land LLC for $6.25 million. Michael Price, ALC, of LandQwest Commercial Real Estate services brokered the transaction.
WINKNEWS.com
New food trucks code being discussed by Cape Coral officials
The Cape Coral City Council discussed a new code on Wednesday to treat mobile food vendors the same as restaurants. In turn, this will create a standard for all food trucks in Cape Coral to be held to. The days are numbered for seating areas like the one at the...
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
WINKNEWS.com
Police: Man tried to run over bouncers at downtown Fort Myers restaurant
A man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he tried to run over a group of bouncers outside a downtown Fort Myers restaurant where he had earlier been removed. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Junior Lopez, 23, was arrested after crashing his car into the Firestone Skybar and Martini Bar at 2224 Bay Street. Lopez had been removed from Firestone by staff earlier that night.
