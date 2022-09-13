Read full article on original website
‘Tis Time!’ Everything We Know So Far About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
I put a spell on you! Nearly three decades after Hocus Pocus premiered in 1993, fans continue to watch the Halloween classic on repeat — and can't wait for more. In the original movie, Max (Omri Katz) lights the black flame candle, bringing Winnifred Sanderson (Bette Midler) and her sisters, Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and […]
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter To The Emmys, And She Looks Just Like Her Mom
Ben Stiller brought his daughter as his plus one to the 2022 Emmy Awards, and no one can get over how much 20-year-old Ellie Stiller looks like her mom. The duo hit the red carpet in sleek all-black formal attire, and Ella was beaming with pride for her dad as they moved through interviews before finding their seats inside. While there’s a dash of Ben in her features, it is hard not to see that the 20-year-old really is Christine Taylor’s younger doppelganger.
'Inside Out 2' Has Been Confirmed By Disney — And It’s About Teenagers
In long awaited news, Disney and Pixar have finally confirmed that a sequel to Inside Out is happening. The news was announced at the D23 Expo event over the weekend, with reports leaking ahead of the big reveal on Friday. The big twist about the sequel was shared by Inside...
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Watch The Sweet Reaction Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Had When She Won Her Emmy
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the Emmys last night when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Not only did she deliver a remarkable speech, but her historic win marks only the second time in Emmy history that a Black woman has won in this category. Jackée Harry won in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark on the sitcom 227.
David Bowie's Daughter Shares Throwback Video Singing With Her Dad
It’s been over five years (what a surprise!) since David Bowie passed away, but his legacy and love of music still shines on through his family. Bowie’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Jones, 22, shared a sweet video of herself as a child sitting on the late musician’s lap while singing a very Bowie rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Just Welcomed Their Baby Girl With An Adorable Name
A new bundle of joy has arrived for actor Nicholas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata! The couple confirmed the news that they were expecting back in January 2022. This is the first child for Shibata and the third for Cage. He has two sons from previous relationships. The couple...
When we asked the Queen to tea with Paddington, something magic happened – the most lovely goodbye
In 1972, Rick Sylvester skied off the edge of Mount Asgard in Canada in one of cinema’s most electrifying stunts. It’s the bit in The Spy Who Loved Me where Bond is chased over the edge of a cliff to his certain death. Except it turns out that Bond takes a parachute with him when he goes skiing just in case –a union jack parachute. In his brilliant book about Bond and the Beatles, Love and Let Die, John Higgs quotes the film’s writer Christopher Wood: “All over the world, instead of howling and throwing stones at the union jack, they were bursting into spontaneous applause.”
Jessie James Decker Is Officially Joining ‘DWTS’ This Season
Though I cannot admit that there’s anything better than Love Island, Dancing With The Stars comes close. The longstanding dance competition has officially announced its newest lineup, and singer and reality star Jessie James Decker will be joining the cast. Wondering if her contract states that her incredibly attractive...
Alert: The 2022 Disney Storybook Advent Calendars Have Dropped
Sure, it’s still September, but this is important: Disney’s wildly popular storybook advent calendars just dropped for pre-sale on Amazon — and right now they’re 10 percent off. Last year, these advent calendars sold over 950,000 copies — and they often sell out — so the...
Lizzo Won Her First Emmy and Her Speech About Size Representation Was So Emotional
Award shows are known for having one or two acceptance speeches that everyone is talking about the next morning. Last night, Lizzo made sure she was one of them. The “About Damn Time” singer took home an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for her Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which documents her search for backup dancers. Her acceptance speech was not only emotional, but poignant — and a message for people everywhere who have never felt like their body was positively represented in media.
EW.com
Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills
He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye. The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
Mariah Carey Reissues Iconic 25th Anniversary ‘Butterfly’ Album With 8 New Tracks
Raise your hand if you’ve ever stated in conversation, “I live for classic Mariah Carey,” because the Queen of high notes has heard your calls, and she has delivered. The “Heartbreaker” singer announced on Instagram yesterday that she will be reissuing one of her most popular albums to date, 1997’s Butterfly.
Kelly Clarkson Pushed Back Her Entire Show Production Schedule To Do School Drop-Off
Kelly Clarkson is a chart-topping musician, successful talk show host, and entrepreneur, but above all, she is a mom who is going to make sure she’s there for her kids. Even with the smaller moments, like making lunches and dropping the kids off at school, Clarkson ensures that her busy work schedule did not interfere with her main priority — being a mom.
Lizzo Proudly Takes Up Space, And I'm So Happy For Fat Girls
There has never been a time in my life when I wasn’t fat. From my youth to my mid-20s, I felt the worst shame about my fatness and my shame felt valid because everyone and everything did a great job of reinforcing that for me. The TV shows I watched, the jokes I heard adults tell, the insults that were hurled at me for simply existing — all of it made it seem that fat equaled unworthy, and I took it deeply to heart.
Teens Love The App BeReal. Am I Just Too Jaded?
Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.
Mandy Moore's 18-Month-Old Son Has 'No Idea' He's About To Be A Big Brother
Like many self-centered toddlers, Mandy Moore’s son is “entirely unaware” of the fact that he’s about to be a big brother. And who can blame him?!. During a recent chat with People, Moore said that although she points to her belly and says “baby brother” all the time, her 18-month-old son Gus is just going about life as usual.
The Handmaid's Tale
Since The Handmaid’s Tale began, June has endured being a handmaid for the horrible Commander Waterford and Serena Joy, joined the resistance against Gilead, and finally made her way to the relative safety of Canada. Although, as fans are already seeing in Season 5, Gilead still haunts June and the others who escaped — ironically, one of her biggest struggles to date has been trying to figure out how to leave Gilead in the past. But in Season 6, she and the show will face their biggest challenge yet: bringing June’s story to a satisfying conclusion. Hulu has announced The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will be the show’s final season, leading to plenty of speculation about how the dark but timely series will end.
