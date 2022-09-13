Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
New racial equity course requirement driven by Elon students
Professor Naeemah Clark shares new racial equity course requirement during the Sept. 15 business meeting. Naeemah Clark, professor of cinema and television arts, said she was moved to tears when she saw the list of faculty members involved with starting Elon’s new advancing equity initiative, centered on the addition of a four-credit course focused on racial equity. The course will first be introduced as a requirement for the class of 2027 next fall.
alamancenews.com
State rejects application to open a fifth charter school in Alamance County
Maybe the third time will be the charm for Unity Global Academy, a fifth charter school that had been proposed for Alamance County but whose application to open in 2023-24 was rejected Monday following a 10-minute interview with the state’s 12-member Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB). Peter Morcombe –...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Knowing your rights on Elon University's campus
Following an increased police presence on Elon University’s campus the first weekend of September, which resulted in an increase of alcohol-related citations, some students have questions about what to do if they are stopped by a town or campus police officer. Senior scholar and professor at the Elon University...
Family that lost two sons donates $25 million to UNC for Suicide Prevention Institute
“Our two children are gone, and it’s important to recognize their wonderful, short lives. I’m not sure how else to better do that than to help other families.”
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
5 – 7 p.m. Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the independence of Mexico and the Central American countries. Join the Student Union Board for a special Hispanic Heritage Month-themed trivia. For more info, contact @elonsub on Instagram. Sept. 15 – Oct. 5. Diaper Collection. Bins located...
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
WXII 12
High Point pro bono physical therapy clinic serves community
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A physical therapy clinic in High Point is reaching out to vulnerable populations in the community through free healthcare and addressing food insecurity. The High Point Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic says they don't just want to reach patients, they want to be a community resource. From the beginning, the clinic's director, Dr. Alicia Emerson, said that her staff is passionate about improving people's quality of life.
wfmynews2.com
Bennett College mourns loss of beloved professor
Tennille Foust died at 45 years old. She was an integral part of the Greensboro theatre family.
carolinajournal.com
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith
A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
Students, parents involved in middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
El Centro kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in vibrant color
El Centro kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Medallion Plaza Sept. 15, 2022. The event featured traditional Latin American food, dance, music and more. Elon University students, faculty and staff kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month Thursday evening on Medallion Plaza. The event, sponsored by El Centro de Español, is passionately...
Greensboro, Winston-Salem get federal $$$$ to add jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants. The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to […]
North Carolina doctor alters care over lack of funding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program. Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care. Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019. Dr. Ahulwalia tells […]
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
alamancenews.com
BLM protester sues sheriff over July 2020 treatment following demonstration at Sesquicentennial Park
A frequent protester at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Graham during the second half of 2020 has filed a civil suit against Alamance County sheriff Terry Johnson for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights. Maurice Wells, Jr., 36, black male, had been charged with misdemeanor failure to disperse...
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
Why do some of NC’s convicted killers get parole and others don’t?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A killer convicted today in North Carolina would have no hope for parole. So why was parole granted to a Winston-Salem man 30 years into his life sentence for second-degree murder? The answer requires a history lesson. Richard Van Ridgill, who lived on Willow St. in Winston-Salem, was 20 when he […]
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
