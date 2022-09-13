Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
SFGate
Tesla, TikTok and taquitos: On the beach at the world's first wealth festival
HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Opening night at the Future Proof wealth festival kicked off with an edict from one of the hosts: "Tomorrow, we rage. Tonight, we drink." The following morning saw women in expensive sports bras and spandex making their way through the breakfast buffet line. Sunblock stations were set up next to seafoam-green beachfront tents promoting asset management services. An early-morning meditation was canceled when the instructor didn't show up — perhaps having taken the host's exhortation too much to heart? The roar of motorcycles cruising along Pacific Coast Highway was omnipresent, punctuated now and then by the screeching of seagulls or a drone overhead.
SFGate
Former Teen Vogue Editor Phillip Picardi Joins Los Angeles LGBT Center as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
“I am so excited to be joining The Los Angeles LGBT Center at this urgent moment in our community’s history,” Picardi said in a statement Thursday morning. “After working for over a decade in the media, I know how powerful storytelling can be as a cultural salve. I’m thrilled to take the Center’s marketing and communications initiatives to new heights.”
Comments / 0