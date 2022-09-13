ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Edward, NY

WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Latham Fire Department cleans up fuel spill

Earlier this morning, drivers were advised to avoid the area of I-87 Southbound Exit 6 due to a fuel spill. The spill had been contained by responding fire and emergency service companies, and drivers are no longer being advised to avoid the area.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

State Police expect heavy traffic in Saratoga area tomorrow

If you plan on traveling to Saratoga Springs tomorrow, be prepared for some potential stoppage along the way. State police are expecting heavy traffic in and around the Spa State Park and SPAC area. The reason for this Jason Aldean’s concert is tomorrow night. To top it off, that there...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder

A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Deadly Washington County crash under investigation

GRANVILLE – A deadly crash is under investigation in Washington County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on State Route 22 in Granville. Richelle Wooddell from Granville was killed. State police say Wooddell entered the roadway from a residential driveway and failed to yield the right of way for another vehicle.
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Deadly Albany stabbing under investigation

A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rotterdam Thruway connector to close for roadwork

The State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that Carman Road between Wayto Road and Marra Lane in Rotterdam, as well as the access road connecting to the Interstate 890/New York State Thruway interchange, will be closed from Friday, September 16, at 8 p.m. to Monday, September 19, at 6 a.m.
ROTTERDAM, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Aquatic Development Group host outdoor wave pool in Cohoes

The Aquatic Development Group, also known as ADG, partnered with AMP-Surf to do its part to give back. they put a wave pool in their parking lot. A local man is sharing his joy with the help of a wave pool. AMP-Surf is a program for those who have disabilities...
COHOES, NY

