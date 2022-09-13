Read full article on original website
Bill Dow remembered as Village of Lake George’s champion
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bill Dow has always been a champion for Lake George history. For more than 60 years, Bill kept a weather eye over the Queen of American Lakes and its village. “After his stint in the Navy, he was trying to figure out where to go and what to do with […]
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
Nurse aide accused of beating patient at rehab center
An Alabama woman who was working as a Nurse's Aide at the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury has been jailed after she allegedly hit a resident of the facility in the face.
Latham Fire Department cleans up fuel spill
Earlier this morning, drivers were advised to avoid the area of I-87 Southbound Exit 6 due to a fuel spill. The spill had been contained by responding fire and emergency service companies, and drivers are no longer being advised to avoid the area.
WNYT
State Police expect heavy traffic in Saratoga area tomorrow
If you plan on traveling to Saratoga Springs tomorrow, be prepared for some potential stoppage along the way. State police are expecting heavy traffic in and around the Spa State Park and SPAC area. The reason for this Jason Aldean’s concert is tomorrow night. To top it off, that there...
WNYT
Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder
A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
Man sentenced for 2021 Halloween stabbing in Saratoga
A Saratoga Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to stabbing an unarmed man several times in the face and chest on Caroline Street on Halloween 2021. Tyler Lumia, 23, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.
WNYT
Nurse’s new Saratoga Springs scrub shop is the right prescription
People really got a better idea of how valuable nurses are during the pandemic. Brooke McBride was an urgent care nurse in Vermont at that time. With masks in short supply, having medical scrubs provided a little grounding for nurses and comfort for us. The uniform that reminds us there are people who help us.
WNYT
Author killed in Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
Northway lane reductions planned in Saratoga Springs
Two lanes of the Northway will be closed each of the next three weekends between Exits 14 and 15 for bridge maintenance work over Route 29 in Saratoga Springs.
1 killed in Northway crash, Moreau man facing charges
One person is dead after a fatal crash on the Northway in Wilton on Thursday. New York State Police said Alex Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Justin Rodriguez, 41, of Moreau, is facing charges in connection with the crash.
WNYT
Deadly Washington County crash under investigation
GRANVILLE – A deadly crash is under investigation in Washington County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on State Route 22 in Granville. Richelle Wooddell from Granville was killed. State police say Wooddell entered the roadway from a residential driveway and failed to yield the right of way for another vehicle.
3 injured in Troy auto-pedestrian crash
Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in the city of Troy.
WNYT
Deadly Albany stabbing under investigation
A man was found dead from a stabbing Thursday in Albany. At around 4:15 in the afternoon, officers responded to a home on First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a stabbing. They found a 27-year-old man inside who was stabbed at least once and pronounced dead at the scene.
Rotterdam Thruway connector to close for roadwork
The State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising motorists that Carman Road between Wayto Road and Marra Lane in Rotterdam, as well as the access road connecting to the Interstate 890/New York State Thruway interchange, will be closed from Friday, September 16, at 8 p.m. to Monday, September 19, at 6 a.m.
Albany man pleads guilty to fatal Lincoln Park beating
An Albany man pleaded guilty on Friday to a deadly 2021 beatdown in Lincoln Park.
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
Albany Medical Center laying off almost 40 workers
Albany Medical Center is eliminating 37 positions, according to a letter sent to staff by Dr. Dennis McKenna, President and CEO of Albany Med. Officials said the hospital has had a $66 million year-to-date operating loss.
Northway closed at Exit 15 due to crash
The Northway is closed after a crash Thursday night.
WNYT
Aquatic Development Group host outdoor wave pool in Cohoes
The Aquatic Development Group, also known as ADG, partnered with AMP-Surf to do its part to give back. they put a wave pool in their parking lot. A local man is sharing his joy with the help of a wave pool. AMP-Surf is a program for those who have disabilities...
