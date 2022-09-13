ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

WNYT

Raccoons break-in Albany County Legislators home

Representing the 6th district, Albany County Legislator Sam Fein normally fights for economic, social, and racial justice, but now he finds himself fighting off hungry raccoons sneaking into his home. Fein says the little critters creeped inside his home, while he was enjoying some rest and relaxation at Lake George...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George dissolution vote is Tuesday

On Tuesday, the future of the village and town of Lake George is up for a vote. From noon to 9 p.m., village voters can come to Town Hall to cast their vote on whether the village should dissolve into the town - a topic that became a topic of some contention between the two entities this summer.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Demolition to begin of Water Slide World; Schermerhorn to Planning Board 1/23

Demolition of the former Water Slide World in Lake George is to begin “in the next few days,” attorney Jonathan Lapper said Monday in response to a Chronicle query. Mr. Lapper represents Richard Schermerhorn who purchased the 12-acre property last month for $3 million and plans a mixed-use project with as many as 200 market-rate apartments, plus commercial space for offices and retail at ground level.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Lake George, NY
Government
City
Lake George, NY
Daily Voice

Rensselaer County Elections Commissioner Committed Voter Fraud, Feds Say

One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county was led into a federal courtroom in Albany wearing handcuffs Tuesday, Sept 13, accused of voter fraud. Rensselaer County’s Republican Elections Commissioner, Jason Schofield, age 42, of Troy, was indicted on 12 counts charging him with using other people’s names and dates of birth to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder

A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County Republican elections commissioner arrested by FBI

The FBI confirms with NewsChannel 13 that Rensselaer County Republican Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. According to the charges, Schofield allegedly took possession of absentee ballots issued to voters. He then allegedly brought ballots to them and had the voters sign absentee ballot envelopes but not actually vote – which allowed him to cast votes in their names.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?

One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Syracuse.com

FBI arrests Upstate NY GOP elections commissioner after ballot-fraud investigation

Troy — Jason T. Schofield, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections commissioner, was arrested outside his residence Tuesday morning by the FBI and charged with fraudulently obtaining and processing absentee ballots last year using personal information of at least eight voters without their permission, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

