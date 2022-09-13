Read full article on original website
Raccoons break-in Albany County Legislators home
Representing the 6th district, Albany County Legislator Sam Fein normally fights for economic, social, and racial justice, but now he finds himself fighting off hungry raccoons sneaking into his home. Fein says the little critters creeped inside his home, while he was enjoying some rest and relaxation at Lake George...
Lake George dissolution vote is Tuesday
On Tuesday, the future of the village and town of Lake George is up for a vote. From noon to 9 p.m., village voters can come to Town Hall to cast their vote on whether the village should dissolve into the town - a topic that became a topic of some contention between the two entities this summer.
Demolition to begin of Water Slide World; Schermerhorn to Planning Board 1/23
Demolition of the former Water Slide World in Lake George is to begin “in the next few days,” attorney Jonathan Lapper said Monday in response to a Chronicle query. Mr. Lapper represents Richard Schermerhorn who purchased the 12-acre property last month for $3 million and plans a mixed-use project with as many as 200 market-rate apartments, plus commercial space for offices and retail at ground level.
GOP election official is arrested in upstate NY, charged with brazen ballot scheme
The Republican elections board commissioner in upstate Rensselaer County was arrested Tuesday on charges of carrying out a brazen ballot scheme that allowed him to cast votes in voters’ names. Jason Schofield applied for absentee ballots for voters who did not want to vote, and, in some instances, personally...
Rensselaer County GOP elections commissioner indicted
The Rensselaer County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield has been arrested by the FBI. The FBI confirmed his arrest but has not released other details because the indictment is sealed at this time.
Nurse’s new Saratoga Springs scrub shop is the right prescription
People really got a better idea of how valuable nurses are during the pandemic. Brooke McBride was an urgent care nurse in Vermont at that time. With masks in short supply, having medical scrubs provided a little grounding for nurses and comfort for us. The uniform that reminds us there are people who help us.
Former Lake Luzerne trustee charged with grand larceny
A former Lake Luzerne trustee has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC). State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Mark McLain, 72, of Lancaster, South Carolina, was charged with second-degree grand larceny.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
Look to the sky above Glens Falls, and it won't be long before you see a whole range of bright colors. The Adirondack Balloon Festival is on its way back to the southern Adirondacks.
Rensselaer County Elections Commissioner Committed Voter Fraud, Feds Say
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county was led into a federal courtroom in Albany wearing handcuffs Tuesday, Sept 13, accused of voter fraud. Rensselaer County’s Republican Elections Commissioner, Jason Schofield, age 42, of Troy, was indicted on 12 counts charging him with using other people’s names and dates of birth to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots.
Guilty plea in 2021 Albany murder
A man has pleaded guilty to murder in Albany County. Nicholas Lewis admitted to his role in the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen, who was seriously injured in the area of Lincoln Park last year. Nguyen later died from those injuries. Lewis faces 25 years to life in state prison...
Rensselaer County Republican elections commissioner arrested by FBI
The FBI confirms with NewsChannel 13 that Rensselaer County Republican Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday. According to the charges, Schofield allegedly took possession of absentee ballots issued to voters. He then allegedly brought ballots to them and had the voters sign absentee ballot envelopes but not actually vote – which allowed him to cast votes in their names.
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?
One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
Report lays out specific problems with Albany’s long-vacant Central Warehouse
ALBANY – The long-vacant Central Warehouse in Albany is described as an immediate public safety hazard. If repairs do not get done, the owner could face more issues. It’s all outlined in an 18-page report from the city of Albany that 13 Investigates obtained. As you may recall,...
Where to go for Oktoberfest in the Capital Region
As October gets closer, anticipation for Oktoberfest grows. The annual event celebrated around the world is fast approaching and there are so many spots around the capital region where you can participate.
Northway lane reductions planned in Saratoga Springs
Two lanes of the Northway will be closed each of the next three weekends between Exits 14 and 15 for bridge maintenance work over Route 29 in Saratoga Springs.
Renderings show what upgraded Saratoga County Airport will look like
New renderings of an upgraded Saratoga County Airport have been released. The airport is receiving $27 million in state money. It will go toward a terminal with two passenger waiting areas, a conference room, and a cafe and ice cream counter that will open into a courtyard with access to the outdoors.
Druthers in Clifton Park delays opening date
Druthers Brewing Company has delayed the opening date of its Clifton Park location. The restaurant was scheduled to open on Thursday, September 15.
Uncle Sam Parking Garage demolished
The Uncle Sam Parking Garage has been demolished as of September 14. Demolition on the 800-parking spot garage began at the beginning of August.
FBI arrests Upstate NY GOP elections commissioner after ballot-fraud investigation
Troy — Jason T. Schofield, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections commissioner, was arrested outside his residence Tuesday morning by the FBI and charged with fraudulently obtaining and processing absentee ballots last year using personal information of at least eight voters without their permission, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.
