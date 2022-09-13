Where to Watch ‘The Dropout’

The Dropout , considered one of the must-see limited series offerings of the season, has been nominated for six Emmy Awards . When it premiered in March 2022, it was the talk of the town, with those both familiar and unfamiliar with the story tuning in to see everything that unfolded. If you haven’t yet seen The Dropout , we have all the details on how to watch it.

What is ‘The Dropout’ about?

The Dropout follows the real-life story of Elizabeth Holmes , once considered a medical wunderkind, and the downfall of her company, Theranos. Holmes, a Stanford student, dropped out of college to start her own company after experiencing an assault. Using her educational trust, Holmes founded Theranos, claiming to have developed a medical technology that allowed for blood tests to be run using just a small drop of blood.

Theranos received several major investments before the credibility of the company’s technology was called into question. The series follows the rise and fall of the Theranos and Holmes. Amanda Seyfried took on the part of Holmes.

Where can I watch the limited series?

The entirety of the limited series is available for viewing exclusively on Hulu . The story is broken up into eight episodes ranging from 45 to 55 minutes each. You can easily watch the series in one day if you really want to learn everything there is to know about Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes.

Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani and Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’ | Beth Dubber/Hulu

The series will remain on Hulu for the foreseeable future, ensuring fans can watch it whenever they want. The show might be a Hulu Original, but the story covered in the limited series has been told before. The streaming platform developed The Dropout from a podcast of the same name. The podcast was released by ABC Audio in 2019 and included just six episodes. It is available through all podcasting apps.

If you liked ‘The Dropout’ you might want to check out these other shows

While The Dropout is an original series that is a must-watch, it’s not the only limited series in town. The Dropout has been nominated for Emmys alongside some serious competitors, and several of them are worth a watch, too.

Inventing Anna was released on Netflix in February 2022 to rave reviews. The series, based on a magazine feature, tells the story of Anna Sorokin, a woman who infiltrated New York City’s elite under an assumed name, convincing them she was a wealthy heiress. After penetrating the tight-knit social circle of the New York elite, Sorokin, who went by the assumed name Anna Delvey, amassed a small fortune through gifts.

HBO Max is set to release the second season of The White Lotus in October 2022. The series’ first season followed vacationers on a weeklong trip to paradise. A fictional hotel’s employees and the idyllic backdrop intertwine with the guests’ personal, sometimes dark, experiences to create a truly interesting journey. Season 1 was set in Hawaii. Season 2 of The White Lotus will be set in Sicily.

