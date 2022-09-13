ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya ‘Too Old’ to Date Leonardo DiCaprio at Emmys

By Matt Wilstein
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCvtT_0hslvbSJ00
Chris Haston/NBC

The last time NBC aired the Emmy Awards in 2018, co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che ended up being a bit upstaged by their Saturday Night Live castmate Kenan Thompson. So it makes sense that the network would turn to SNL’s longest-running cast member to host the big night himself this year.

The showman began the evening in a full black tuxedo and top hat, introducing himself as the “mayor of television” before making the questionable decision to eschew jokes in favor of a series of elaborate dance numbers set to classic TV theme songs.

And yet, somehow, things didn’t get much better when Thompson did actually deliver an opening monologue of sorts about 20 minutes later. “Most of you know me from Saturday Night Live,” he said by way of introduction. “Some of you know me from my NBC sitcom Kenan… just not enough of you to keep it from getting canceled.”

After that came a promo of sorts for NBC’s Peacock streaming service followed by a series of weak jokes at the expense of its competitors.

“Now, a lot of the shows up for Best Drama were hard to watch,” Thompson said. “Stranger Things was hard to watch because it was so scary. Squid Game was hard to watch because it was so violent. Yellowjackets was hard to watch because it was on Showtime.” He then described Squid Game as a “contest you enter when you’re in massive debt and desperate for money,” before adding, “joining the cast next season is Netflix.”

“Thompson’s hardest-hitting line was aimed at a movie star who wasn’t in the room—even if it closely resembled jokes random people on Twitter have been making for weeks.”

Thompson’s hardest-hitting line was aimed at a movie star who wasn’t in the room—even if it closely resembled jokes random people on Twitter have been making for weeks. “Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday,” he said. “Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

By the end of the mid-show monologue, Thompson was predicting that Netflix “ain’t never going to give me a comedy special” after all of his jokes about their financial struggles. He may be one of the most talented sketch performers in TV history, but if this was his audition to get into stand-up, he should probably stick to SNL.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Live From New York, It’s SNL’s Four Newest Cast Members!

Lorne Michaels must be one proud papa. He promised America four new sacrifices—ahem, Saturday Night Live cast members—at this week’s Emmy Awards, and by Gilly, did he deliver. According to a Thursday press release from NBC, moving into the van down by the river this fall will be Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Kearney is arguably the Fab Four’s most recognizable face, having racked up appearances on A League of Their Own and The Mighty Ducks to date. Walker, on the other hand, might be better known for his work behind the scenes, having written for...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche Did Not Identify as a Lesbian While Dating Ellen DeGeneres, Upcoming Memoir Says

Anne Heche wrote in an upcoming memoir that she did not consider herself a lesbian while she was dating comedian Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s. The actor—who died at the age of 53 last month after being fatally injured in a car crash—was working on a book over the past year that is set to be published in January. “I was labeled outrageous because I fell in love with a woman,” Heche writes of her relationship with DeGeneres in the memoir, titled Call Me Anne. “I had never been with a woman before I dated Ellen.” The couple were together from 1997 to 2000 and were among the first openly gay relationships in Hollywood—something for which Heche said she was essentially blacklisted. “I did not, personally, identify as a lesbian,” Heche writes in the book. “I simply fell in love! It was, to be clear, as odd to me as anyone else. There were no words to describe how I felt.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Dionne Warwick Expertly Trolls Leonardo DiCaprio

Living legend Dionne Warwick has one of the most entertaining feeds on Twitter—and she did not disappoint when she waded into the public discourse on Leonardo DiCaprio and his penchant for younger women. “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing,” the 81-year-old (but ageless) singer tweeted on Tuesday. She was referring, of course, to DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone just as she turned 25, which seems to be a cutoff for his lady friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Michael Che
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Colin Jost
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Nbc#Snl#Peacock#Showtime
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Destroys Racist ‘Little Mermaid‘ Haters

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah was sounding off on “Earth’s biggest dick” Ron DeSantis for sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night when he made a hard pivot to a different type of troll.“While American lawmakers are arguing about what’s happening at land borders, Americans on the internet are at war about what’s happening under the sea,” the host said before presenting a summary of the racist backlash to Disney’s decision to cast a Black actress as Ariel in the upcoming live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.“Really, people? We’re doing this again?” Noah asked. “Once...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’

Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kyrie Irving Shares Unhinged Alex Jones Clip About Secret Societies and Engineered Plagues

Kyrie Irving, unfortunately, shared a 2002 Infowars video on Thursday in which mega conspiracy theorist Alex Jones rants about secret societies, corrupt empires, and government overlords supposedly wanting worldwide rule and a “cashless society, total and complete tyranny.” Jones, who has been sued by victims’ parents for claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was staged, rambles in the video that the government “becomes God, basically, when it comes to your health. And then, by releasing diseases, and viruses, and plagues upon us, we, then, basically get shoved in their system.” Irving has previously come under fire for being anti-vax and pushing unfounded health information during the height of the COVID pandemic. He’s also admitted to believing the earth is flat so for anyone paying attention, the Alex Jones re-post hardly comes as a surprise.“There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system” — Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/3JYEnguEk5— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
NBA
TheDailyBeast

‘Los Espookys’ Is Still the Weirdest Show on HBO

TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.The earring, by the way, serves as his totemic reminder to reject any and all accountability for his actions.After a long hiatus, HBO’s most delightfully bizarre comedy returns Friday for a six-episode second season. The series follows a group of horror-loving friends who brand themselves “Los Espookys” and start a production...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 9th Child... While Also Awaiting His 10th and 11th

Nick Cannon nearly has enough kids to field his own soccer team. The extremely fertile entertainer announced the surprise birth of his ninth child on Wednesday, a son named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. He shares the child with 40-year-old influencer LaNisha Cole, his sixth baby mama. And there are more on the way: Cannon, 41, is awaiting the birth of a child with Miss Universe contestant Brittany Bell and another with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is in an open relationship with Cannon. “Once again today I am in awe of the Devine feminine!” Cannon wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the highest class of civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) Read it at Daily Mail
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes

Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Yes, Prince Andrew Can Still Stand In for King Charles

Prince Andrew has retained a key constitutional role as a “counselor of state,” one of four people able to step in and act for King Charles if he is incapacitated, despite his ejection from the ranks of working royals. While it is considered a possibility that Charles may...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy