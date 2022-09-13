Council to hear plans to make Findlay Market, Main Street pedestrian-friendly

A local nonprofit will present plans to make some streets in Cincinnati more pedestrian-friendly during a city council meeting Tuesday night.

The Devou Good Foundation plans to present renderings of possible "pedestrian zones" in popular areas like Findlay Market and Main Street at the Healthy Neighborhoods public committee meeting. The presentation focuses on slowing down traffic and improving safety with different traffic calming measures.

Plans include stopping vehicle traffic on Elder Street from Elm to Campbell and Race to Goose Alley near Findlay Market. The foundation proposes adding painted curb extensions, bollards and speed cushions.

Rendering from the Devou Good Foundation

Devou Good Foundation proposes closing Main Street between Liberty and Central Parkway to traffic and placing open seating, interactive art and games, food trucks and even a big screen on the road.

Rendering from the Devou Good Foundation

The nonprofit works with groups and local governments to bring resources they may need. The majority of their work has focused on active transportation issues like bicyclists, pedestrians or people needing wheelchairs.

Matt Butler, president of the Devou Good Foundation, recently spoke about the need for common sense solutions to make roads safer after the death of Gloria San Miguel, a woman who was hit and killed while riding a bus on the 11th Street Bridge from Newport to Covington.

“For 100 years, our priorities have been to get drivers through neighborhoods as quickly as possible. It can be solved with engineering, but we need the will of the people behind us,” he said.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center.

