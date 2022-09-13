Read full article on original website
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Has $19 Leggings & More New Drops!
LeBron James and family pose for photo shoot with ‘Vanity Fair’
LeBron James continues to show us what Black excellence is all about. Just a few weeks ago, James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were highlighted on the cover of Sports Illustrated, Throughout the summer, we’ve seen the ascension of the two protegés, and we’ve also seen James step out and play in multiple recreational league games.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
Kate Middleton Shows Off New Haircut And Color During Windsor Castle Visit—She Looks Incredible!
Kate Middleton stepped out last week to honor Queen Elizabeth II in a classic black dress and debuted a stunning lighter hair color. The Princess of Wales, 40, greeted mourners at Windsor Castle over the weekend along with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. While many marveled at the sight of the four royal figures together again (as rumors of a rift between the couples still simmer), others were more wowed by Middleton’s new ‘do.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
Kate Spade Sale: Save up to 75% on Kate Spade Bags, Jewelry, and Clothing
Kate Spade is hosting a huge sale right now with deals on best-selling styles, including new totes, backpacks, shoes, jewelry and more. From new bags and accessories to clothing, bask in the fall savings of this designer sale to refresh your wardrobe for seasons to come. With code, SAVE25, shoppers...
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair
Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
Serena Williams Stuns In Skintight Midi Dress & Sneakers During NYFW: Photos
Serena Williams has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest outfit may just be one of our favorites. The 40-year-old headed out after being the special guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when she wore a tight black plunging midi dress with gray sneakers.
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Kim Kardashian's Skims launches fleece loungewear you can wear to the grocery store
This time, Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, clothing and loungewear brand, launched the Cotton Fleece collection, featuring an array of products you can mix and match for ultimate comfort. "This new, must-have lineup of super soft fleece will set you up for all-day comfort from indoor lounging, outdoor errands and everything...
Hannah Waddingham rocks bedazzled sneakers on Emmys 2022 red carpet
Ted Lasso would definitely approve of this look. Hannah Waddingham was ready to run a soccer field — or accept another award — as she revealed a pair of sparkly Dolce and Gabbana sneakers under a pink tulle gown by the Italian fashion brand on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Joining E! red carpet host Loni Love — who also wore a crystal-embellished pair of slip-on sneakers on the red carpet — Waddingham showed off her strapless ballerina-style tulle dress with embellishments on the corset-style bust and revealed her shoe choice. “Do you know what the best thing about things like this is?” she asked,...
The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired By This Year’s Top Films and TV Shows
From Top Gun: Maverick to the penultimate series of Stranger Things, blockbuster films and shows continue to capture the imagination — and spark some of the best Halloween costume ideas. While you can always fall back on the classics (like a vampire, devil, ghost or werewolf), there are many other options for pop culture fanatics who want to nod to the big and small screen. Ahead, check out 12 of this year’s best men’s Halloween costumes for men inspired by this year’s hit movies and TV series.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 30+ Best 'Stranger Things' Merch and Gifts, from Hellfire Club...
I’m the Queen’s favourite village butcher – she always had the same order
THE Queen's favourite village butcher has revealed she always had the same order. John Sinclair, who owns HM Sheridan butchers, is responsible for supplying meat to Balmoral Castle and its neighbouring estate Birkhall. The 57-year-old butcher recalls delivering to the castle in Aberdeen and having "such good banter" with the...
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'
The Kardashians are already gearing up for the holiday season!. On Thursday, The Children's Place launched their 2022 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection featuring Kris Jenner, daughter Khloé Kardashian, 38, and granddaughters True, 4, and Dream, 5. Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about another year of the exciting partnership, Jenner,...
Ciara Gets Groovy for Beyonce’s Birthday Party in Roller Skates & Glittery Flare Pants
Ciara traveled back in time to celebrate Beyonce‘s 41st birthday in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Level Up” singer shared her outfit for the party to her Instagram account today. Embodying the disco-themed party’s spirit, Ciara wore sparkling red-hot high-waisted pants with flared legs and a graphic tee with a Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” poster stamped on it. “Feelin’ Groovy! Celebrating the BDay Girl,” she captioned. The retro-style look was completed with a pair of roller skates, that Ciara proved she knows how to use in the video set to Beyonce’s “Cuff It.” Ciara’s hairstyle was also a stand-out. The singer sported her blond hair...
Harry Styles Carries the Train of Emma Corrin's Dress at the "My Policeman" Premiere
Emma Corrin made a notable entrance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday in a bespoke bodysuit courtesy of Miu Miu. While attending the "My Policeman" premiere alongside costars Harry Styles and David Dawson, Corrin strutted down the red carpet in a dramatic black organza bodysuit dress with floor-length sleeves that flowed into a billowing train. They styled the look with Cartier jewelry and black heels that made their legs look like skyscrapers in the high-waisted bodysuit.
No Lights? No Problem! Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Up the PDA With Travis Barker at Boohoo Show
Travis Barker was on hand to support wife Kourtney Kardashian during the New York Fashion Week launch of her new Boohoo collection on Sept. 13. The two sat front row as they watched the show, and of course, there was no shortage of PDA. At one point, Barker even surprised Kardashian with a bouquet of red roses.
Podiatrists Helped Us Find Actually Supportive Ballet Flats
Professional-looking and office-friendly shoes from brands like Vionic and Dansko.
