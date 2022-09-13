ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
People

People

