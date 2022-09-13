Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Air quality improving after hazy weekend, fall photo competition is backEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
KATU.com
PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
987thebull.com
Sinkhole In Pearl District Closes NW Everett Street For About Two Weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — A sinkhole in the Pearl District will keep Northwest Everett Street closed between 12th and 11th Avenue for about two weeks for drivers and cyclists. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says the hole is 8′ x 10′ wide about 4′ deep. Road crews...
KATU.com
Oregon DEQ aims to adopt California's rule to stop sales of gas cars
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has announced it is looking to follow in California’s gas car banning footsteps. It wants to adopt rules to halt the sale of all new gas cars by 2035 and push the automotive industry to start making more electric vehicles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
kptv.com
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
KATU.com
What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
KATU.com
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area
East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
WWEEK
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
KATU.com
Two critically injured in crash along Highway 22E
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a driver crashed into a tree along Highway 22E, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 25. Initial reports state that Randy Flickinger, 65, of Salem was heading east...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Second Cargo Ship Arrives at Grain Terminal Next to the Steel Bridge and Takes on Tons of Shredded Tires
The second cargo ship in two months arrived Sunday at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal next to the Steel Bridge and took on a load of shredded tires from Castle Tire Recycling, a Portland company that uses the site on the Willamette River to export the tire shards to Asia, where they are often burned for fuel.
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evacuation levels downgraded for Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire
Evacuations for the Vitae Springs Fire have been downgraded several days after the blaze first sparked in Salem.
Interstate 205 truck crash slows morning traffic near Vancouver
A truck crash slowed Vancouver traffic early Thursday morning.
Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake
Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
Comments / 0