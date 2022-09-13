ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

PGE demolishes smokestack at Oregon's last coal-fired power plant

It’s the end of an era in Oregon, as Portland General Electric on Thursday demolished a 656-foot-tall smokestack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant. The location was the last coal-fired power plant in Oregon. It ceased operations in 2020 after 40 years. Explosives were placed at the base...
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
kptv.com

Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
KATU.com

What caused Fanno Creek in Portland to turn white?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Something was causing Fanno Creek to turn white, and Portland Bureau of Environmental Services investigators recently found what was causing the change in the water. The spill response team received reports about Fanno Creek turning white the Tuesday before Labor Day. Investigators scouted the creek near...
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
Matt Johnston
KATU.com

Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area

East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
WWEEK

A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
KATU.com

Two critically injured in crash along Highway 22E

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were airlifted to the hospital Thursday after a driver crashed into a tree along Highway 22E, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 25. Initial reports state that Randy Flickinger, 65, of Salem was heading east...
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
Forest Grove News Times

Two fires stopped Friday near Hagg Lake

Firefighters from Gaston, Forest Grove, Cornelius, Yamhill, Hillsboro and Tualatin Valley responded.A pair of 5-acre fires threatened to explode out of control Friday evening, Sept. 9, in the area of Henry Hagg Lake, until a collaboration of local fire and rescue departments stopped the blazes from spreading. The Gaston Fire District's coverage area includes the lake, located in Scoggins Valley Park northwest of town. Battalion Chief Lorne Vaught said the fire district responded to a fire across the lake from Boat Ramp C at about 6 p.m. Friday, before another fire by the lake was reported about 20 minutes later....
GASTON, OR

