wtaw.com
Coleman III, Malone Named to SEC Basketball Leadership Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone were selected to represent the Aggies at the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Leadership Council, the league announced Thursday. The council consists of one male representative and one female...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration
Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
wtaw.com
No. 17 Aggie Men’s Golf Wins Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to finish...
wtaw.com
Mixed Opinions Among Texas A&M Faculty Senate Members To The Start Of The Fall Semester
It has not been a positive start to the fall semester at Texas A&M for some faculty members. Comments from the September meeting of the A&M faculty senate began with speaker Dale Rice stating some educators who had not contracted COVID during the first two years of the pandemic have recently dealt with the virus.
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about safety concerns in the Northgate district, the upcoming election season, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 16, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves Interlocal Agreement With Brazos County To Widen A Stretch Of Greens Prairie Road
An interlocal agreement was approved at the September 8 College Station city council meeting where Brazos County will spend $4.2 million dollars to widen the section of Greens Prairie Road between two improved sections in the city. The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, said construction will not start for...
wtaw.com
Fundraising Continues For New Memorial At College Station’s Veterans Park
The College Station city council received an update during their September 8 meeting about fundraising for a new memorial at Veterans Park. Sherry Frisk said pledges for the Never Forget Garden veterans memorial has reached nearly $90,000 dollars of their $200,000 dollar goal. The volunteer organization’s Facebook page has information...
wtaw.com
Media Launch For Upcoming Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser
More than 150 non profit agencies serving the seven county Brazos Valley region have signed up for the fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser. Early giving begins September 19, and the 18 hour day of giving is October 18th. Click below for comments from Brazos Valley Gives co-chair Julie Porter...
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Chief Financial Officer Will Smith visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about finishing the fiscal year, the city’s approved budget, the impact of inflation, consumer confidence, city contracts, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State
Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center
There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.
wtaw.com
Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission Denies A Second Time, Bryan ISD’s Request To Rezone Land To Build A New Transportation & Maintenance Center
A unanimous Bryan planning and zoning commission recommends for the second time in six weeks to deny Bryan ISD’s rezoning request to build a transportation and maintenance center at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. P&Z disagreed with the city staff’s recommendation to approve the rezoning. P&Z member Jared...
wtaw.com
Public Feedback To College Station City Council About Gang Activity In The Northgate District
Public speakers at the September 8 College Station city council meeting included someone warning of associating people with gangs. Comments from Tre’ Watson followed the police chief reporting to the council on August 25 about law enforcement activity in the Northgate district. The council, by state law, is not...
wtaw.com
Madison County Man Who Admitted To Burglary Of A Bryan Home In 2016 Was Sentenced To Prison This Week
A Madison County man who admitted to the burglary of a Bryan home six years ago has violated terms of his plea agreement for the second time. That led a Brazos County judge to sending 33 year old Robert Strickland to prison to serve a three year sentence. In February...
wtaw.com
Three More Housing Developments Coming To Bryan Following City Council Action
Three more housing developments are coming to Bryan following city council action during Tuesday’s meeting. The council unanimously approved all three items without discussion. A voluntary annexation request was approved on the city’s east side. According to information provided to the council, out of more than 80 acres north...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Brenham Man On Multiple Charges From A October 2021 Multiple Vehicle Crash
College Station police made an arrest this week from a drunk driving crash last October where three of five vehicles that were involved were destroyed by fire and four people were injured. A Brenham man, 22 year old JB Wright, was booked and released from jail Thursday after posting bonds...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Finalizes 2023 Property Tax Rate
The Bryan city council’s final action on decreasing next year’s property tax rate by one-half cent followed considerable discussion during Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Andrew Nelson said the one-half cent decrease will generate savings of about $15 dollars for the owner of a $307,000 dollar home, which is the average value in Bryan.
