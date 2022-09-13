ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Coleman III, Malone Named to SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Jada Malone were selected to represent the Aggies at the Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Leadership Council, the league announced Thursday. The council consists of one male representative and one female...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration

Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

City Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about safety concerns in the Northgate district, the upcoming election season, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, September 16, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Fundraising Continues For New Memorial At College Station’s Veterans Park

The College Station city council received an update during their September 8 meeting about fundraising for a new memorial at Veterans Park. Sherry Frisk said pledges for the Never Forget Garden veterans memorial has reached nearly $90,000 dollars of their $200,000 dollar goal. The volunteer organization’s Facebook page has information...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Media Launch For Upcoming Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser

More than 150 non profit agencies serving the seven county Brazos Valley region have signed up for the fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives fundraiser. Early giving begins September 19, and the 18 hour day of giving is October 18th. Click below for comments from Brazos Valley Gives co-chair Julie Porter...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Chief Financial Officer Will Smith visits with WTAW’s Chris Dusterhoff about finishing the fiscal year, the city’s approved budget, the impact of inflation, consumer confidence, city contracts, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State

Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council & Bryan Business Council Takes Action Regarding Midtown Park’s New Legends Events Center

There are more signs that construction is nearing completion of the city of Bryan’s new Legends multipurpose events center. City manager Kean Register told the city council this week that completion is scheduled for December 1. Register reported that the epoxy flooring subcontractor is working in the large restrooms on the concourse level. The light duty concrete sidewalks are still being poured with a slight delay because of rain. Waterproofing along the back wall has been completed, and the wood court floor contractor is finishing laying the maple floor. The exterior metal panels should be completed by the end of this week. The landscaper has started work on the sprinkler system at the satellite parking lot, and the patio between the event center and the lake should be poured next week.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission Denies A Second Time, Bryan ISD’s Request To Rezone Land To Build A New Transportation & Maintenance Center

A unanimous Bryan planning and zoning commission recommends for the second time in six weeks to deny Bryan ISD’s rezoning request to build a transportation and maintenance center at Leonard Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. P&Z disagreed with the city staff’s recommendation to approve the rezoning. P&Z member Jared...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Three More Housing Developments Coming To Bryan Following City Council Action

Three more housing developments are coming to Bryan following city council action during Tuesday’s meeting. The council unanimously approved all three items without discussion. A voluntary annexation request was approved on the city’s east side. According to information provided to the council, out of more than 80 acres north...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Finalizes 2023 Property Tax Rate

The Bryan city council’s final action on decreasing next year’s property tax rate by one-half cent followed considerable discussion during Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Andrew Nelson said the one-half cent decrease will generate savings of about $15 dollars for the owner of a $307,000 dollar home, which is the average value in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX

