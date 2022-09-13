ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Linda Ronstadt Opens Up About Losing Her Iconic Voice Forever

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago

Linda Ronstadt‘s hauntingly beautiful voice has spanned decades. Her career has been a very successful one and made her one of the most accomplished vocalists of all time. Sadly, her career came to a screeching halt when she was diagnosed with a disease that would take her iconic voice away.

About a decade ago, Linda was diagnosed with Parkison’s disease. In 2019, she was rediagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy. Unfortunately, there is no cure and the disease has taken away her singing voice. However, she still keeps music in her life and that will likely never change.

Linda Ronstadt is not angry about the disease that took away her singing voice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGjCh_0hsltxYd00
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE, Linda Ronstadt, 2019. © Greenwich Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

Linda explained, “I can still sing in my mind. Sometimes I have to look up the words, because I forget the lyrics. But then I’ll sing a song in my head all the way through, like a hummingbird.” She added that she has been very accepting of her disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCOQm_0hsltxYd00
LINDA RONSTADT, c. 1980 / Everett Collection

Linda shared, “Well, I don’t have a choice. If I had a choice, then I might be pissed off. I try not to live in the future. I live in the present. I mean, we’re all going to die of something, we just don’t know what it is. Even I don’t know what it is. Yes, I have a progressive disease, but I might get hit by a bus next week. I’ve been lucky. I have had a lot of really good help. My daughter is very helpful, so I’m well taken care of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJXNZ_0hsltxYd00
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE, Linda Ronstadt, 2019. © Greenwich Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

Now at 74 years old, she is focusing more on writing. She is releasing a book next month that she wrote with journalist Lawrence Downes called Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands. The book opens up about the culture of the Sonoran Desert, which goes from Arizona to Mexico. This is where Linda has a lot of roots as she grew up in Arizona and has Mexican heritage.

Comments / 3

Related
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Parade

Linda Ronstadt Shares Songs of the Southwest: The Stories Behind Her Hits

These songs, some available on Linda Ronstadt’s new album, Feels Like Home: Songs From the Sonoran Borderlands—Linda Ronstadt’s Musical Odyssey, are among the traditional tunes she fondly remembers hearing and singing with her family. The Stories Behind Linda Ronstadt's Favorite Songs. “El Sueño” (the dream)
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Mashed

Martha Stewart's 'Teenage Dirtbag' Photos Are Turning Heads

If you've been on social media recently, you're likely to have noticed the #teenagedirtbag trend from, at least, one of your favorite celebs. If you haven't yet seen one of these posts, basically it's a montage of throwback photo's to one's teenage years played over the song by Wheatus, "Teenage Dirtbag." With a quick search on Instagram or TikTok, you'll find posts from celebs like Kevin Bacon, Little Nas X, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Garner — among many others.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He's Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Disease
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June

Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
8K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy