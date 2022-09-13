Read full article on original website
Historic Macon unveils new headquarters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation unveiled its new office headquarters Thursday. The preservation group moved from Poplar Street to the old fire hall No. 4, located at 950 Third Street. Crews rehabilitated the fire station, which was originally built in 1870. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says...
Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel
MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning. The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April. Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m. The county says...
Pastor starts aftercare program to help Macon students
Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County had to cancel its after-school program this year. a Macon pastor has come up with a way to help.
Businessowners 'optimistically cautious' of city plans for a downtown area in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Businessowners near Commercial Circle have been waiting for a new Warner Robins downtown area for years. Last month, the city announced what they hope will be a breakthrough. Six weeks ago, the City of Warner Robins announced plans to build a downtown area here at...
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree
UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Monroe County woman dies in house fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.
Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
Bibb schools receive donation from law firm
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm presented a $10,000 donation to the Bibb Education Foundation Thursday. $5,000 will go to Ballard Hudson Middle School and $5,000 will go to Southwest High School. Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims spoke about the message this sends...
Bibb deputies looking for 2 people who robbed Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar Tree located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Laurens County high school program aims to train students to become EMTs
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Demand for EMTs is growing across the country, and one Central Georgia high school program aims to train more people in the field. Laurens County created the first Emergency Medical Technician course in Central Georgia, and offers it to high school students. Now, they have their first certified EMT.
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
'Anything else just helps': Monroe County implements license plate-reading cameras to solve crimes
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are now able to take photos of your license plate with their new roadside cameras. Monroe joins other Central Georgia counties like Houston, Bibb, and Baldwin in installing those cameras. The goal is to solve burglaries, locate fugitives, and crack other crimes.
Bibb P&Z preps for ‘chicken wars’ with new Huey Magoo’s, OKs ‘unusual’ coffee shop, denies store demolition
MACON, Ga. — This week’s Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission decisions could cost the county more money for garbage pickup, ignite a chicken rivalry, launch ‘luxury” living in north Macon, let an old store linger and set the stage for the Otis Redding amphitheater. Plans...
33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Grocery located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
City of Perry economic development director charged with DUI in wreck that caused serious injury
PERRY, Ga. — The City pf Perry's economic development administrator is on leave after being charged with driving under the influence and causing a serious accident Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened around 5:50 p.m. on Main street in Perry. They say Ashley Hardin, the...
