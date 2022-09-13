MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.

