Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87
Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Elvis at Rest
Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
Bob Dylan Still Lives in the Malibu Home He Bought for $105,000 in 1979
Bob Dylan lives in the Malibu home he bought for $105,000, but it's not as humble as it might seem.
5 Deep Cuts From Aretha Franklin That You Should Be Listening To
Aretha Franklin was a titan of soul music. Much in the way that Elvis Presley shook up rock or Bob Dylan cut deep with his poignant folk, Franklin changed the way that people thought about soul. Her cultural impact is something no one can deny. From her earliest years, it...
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Once Said Sympathy for the Devil’ was “Sort of a Bob Dylan Song”
Mick Jagger once described 'Sympathy for the Devil' as something close to what Bob Dylan might do, and he's not too far off.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
The Painter
From landing a Top 10 hit with an early dance classic to producing Madonna, London’s William Orbit was a low-key presence at some of electronic music’s most important crossover moments. “Fascinating Rhythm,” a 1990 single from his group Bass-o-matic, was a magically haunting bit of slow-motion house, while his Strange Cargo albums were landmark releases, mixing fourth-world electronics with dub basslines, ambient house trills, and new-age atmosphere. Later he worked on Madonna’s Ray of Light and Music and Blur’s 13, stopping only to invent classical trance with his hugely influential cover of Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” before getting heavily into cocaine in the 2010s, doing what he describes as his “rock’n’roll excess thing,” and eventually being committed to a psychiatric hospital.
Bob Dylan Stopped Idolizing People After Meeting His Idol
Bob Dylan moved from Minnesota to New York partly because of his idol. He explained that after meeting, he stopped idolizing people.
Top 10 Jazz Classics From Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and More
While many jazz purists would argue that the true nature of the genre is a sprawling, 10-minute instrumental full of spontaneity and ever-changing melodies, many listeners tend to find their footing in the genre with artists who paint jazz with a lighter touch. From Ella Fitzgerald’s floating vocals to Frank...
Keith Richards’ Favorite Chuck Berry Song Is a ‘Not Obviously Chuck Berry’ Tune
Keith Richards’ favorite Chuck Berry song is not one most people would think of when they hear the rock 'n' roll pioneer's name.
Lucinda Williams Affirms Her Queen Status at Nashville’s Most Gloriously Low-Key Party
Prior to performing a swerving version of Lucinda Williams’ “Drunken Angel” for an intimate dinner party in Nashville on Monday night, Jason Isbell remarked how some songwriters just can’t write a good song anymore. But Williams, he said, was so unfailingly talented that she could restart her career right now and in 10 years “we’d be right back here.” Here was the BMI Troubadour Award celebration, which honored Williams — the first woman to receive the award — for decades of songwriting greatness. The BMI Troubadour dinner is one of Nashville’s most gloriously low-key events, where the guest of honor...
Ramsey Lewis, jazz pianist who revitalized genre, dies at 87
CNN — Depending on which music pundit you ask, jazz “died” when its 1920s heyday ended. Others believe jazz music lost its luster when the 1960s – and rock music – rolled around. But Ramsey Lewis, an inventive jazz pianist and one of the nation’s...
French Guitarist to Hold Workshop and Concert in Cheyenne
CONCERT with WORLD-RENOWNED GUITARIST PIERRE BENSUSAN IN CHEYENNE + WORKSHOP. “It’s Like The Guitar Has Been Given Free Reign To Play Itself!”. After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Cheyenne, Wyoming where on Tuesday September 20th he will teach a teach a workshop, then the same evening performs a concert. Both events are free to the public!
Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was Return for the Last Waltz Tour 2022
The Last Waltz Tour, a live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert, will return to the road this fall. The all-star tour first debuted in 2017 with Warren Haynes, Don Was, and Jamey Johnson atop the bill. All three of those artists return this time to re-create key moments from The Band’s San Francisco concert, which was filmed for Martin Scorsese’s 1978 movie — a.k.a. the greatest concert film of all time. Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Roberston, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour includes Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville,...
Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice
Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music. “That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”More from VIBE.comLupe Fiasco To Teach Rap Course At The Massachusetts Institute Of TechnologyJazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, "'Round Midnight"Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note...
New | Siouxsie And The Banshees – All Souls
Brand new collection of tracks, personally curated by Siouxsie Sioux, collating classic tracks and rarities from Siouxsie And The Banshees, undoubtedly one of the most influential, fearless, and uncompromising bands to come from the punk era. Available for pre-order now on exclusive half-speed orange vinyl, and black vinyl LP. Record...
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
The Godfathers have just released their best album in more than three decades
Reinvigorated rock’n’rollers The Godfathers make an offer you can’t refuse on Alpha Beta Gamma Delta
