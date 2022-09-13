Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
Police ID man who died after argument outside Kan. home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a a fatal shooting that left 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita deceased. Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Upon arrival, Officers located Bills unconscious and not breathing with two gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning. Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators […]
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
Sedgwick Co. leaders react to Wichita's decision not to prosecute marijuana violations
The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner...
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents were given a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies. The project called “Clean Slate Day” was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for those with outstanding traffic warrants to clear them and avoid arrest. However, Wichita police say a local bail bond company is spreading false information in order to lure people to arrest them. The department posted to Facebook to remind the public that Second Chance […]
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
Early-morning crash near Lawrence sends motorcycle driver to Topeka hospital
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash near Lawrence has sent a motorcycle driver to a hospital in Topeka. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of K-10 Highway and U.S. Highway 40 between the Sixth St. and Bob Billings Pkwy. exits with reports of an injury crash.
9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
