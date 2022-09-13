okay let me get this straight he goes in a chicken waffle to get something to eat and it just so happens somebody recognized his face and decides to rob the guy ? There goes to show you nobody respects the game anymore . They're nothing more than a bunch of haters out there he should of had security with him to watch his back especially in Los Angeles . Of all places if you're a celebrity always have someone covering you because these knuckleheads don't care who you are all they see is money and they're ready to rob you even if they willing to kill for it !
gosh I've never seen so many ignorant People some folks just say anything to be in a convo how are most of you surviving who's hiring Dummies 😒
Terrible...this year SO MANY young rappers have been murdered OR shot its crazy.....
Comments / 84