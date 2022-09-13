Read full article on original website
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET & MOVES CLOSER TO BOAT RAMP FEES
With a unanimous vote, the Marathon City Council approved Marathon’s tentative tax rate and 2022-2023 budget at its first public hearing ahead of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Sept. 13. City finance director Jennifer Johnson proposed a tentative millage rate of 2.72 mills – in other words,...
COUNTY CONTRACTORS BOARD URGES PUBLIC TO HELP TACKLE HOUSE BILL 735
The clock is still ticking on specialty contractors in the Florida Keys. And though it could not provide a definitive resolution, a Sept. 13 meeting of the Monroe County Contractors’ Examining Board saw plenty of ideas put forward to combat House Bill 735. Passed in 2021, the bill prevents...
CROOKED PALM DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT AGENDA ITEM PUSHED BACK DUE TO CHANGES
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 UPDATE: The agenda item pertaining to Crooked Palm Distillery is tabled for the Sept. 15 meeting, according to Mayor Pete Bacheler. A special call meeting will be scheduled to hear and discuss the matter, but that date hasn’t been set yet. A major conditional use request...
TAX RATE IN ISLAMORADA COULD DECREASE
Islamorada Village Council adopted a tentative millage rate of 3.000 via a 3-1 vote during a special budget hearing on Sept. 8 at Founders Park Community Center. That millage number could change, however, if two council members dissent during final budget adoption on Monday, Sept. 19. With a millage rate...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $82 Million Loan to Refinance Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, on behalf of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, has arranged $82.425 million of fixed rate first mortgage financing for the Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL. Ocean Key Resort and Spa is a 100-room, full-service, waterfront resort recently honored by Forbes as the Best Luxury...
MEET KYLA SHOEMAKER: TEACHING FREEDOM 1 WORD AT A TIME
“Idle hands, I don’t like them. I like to stay busy,” says Kyla Shoemaker, who is far from idle. She volunteers at the Key West Police Department’s horse barn at Truman Waterfront and walks dogs for the Florida Keys SPCA in addition to tending to her own two young lab mix rescues, River Grace and Costa Bean. She founded and runs the Southernmost Jeep Club and teaches paddleboard yoga every Sunday. But she stays busiest at Key West High School, where she has taught English for eight years, influencing and inspiring 10th graders.
MEL FISHER DAYS RECALLS MILLION DOLLAR SHIPWRECK & TREASURE HUNT
Four hundred years after the September 1622 sinking of the Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha southwest of Key West, history and shipwreck buffs marked the anniversary of its loss at the Sept. 2-6 Mel Fisher Days in the island city. The event honors the legacy of the...
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
PUP PORTRAITS AT THE PERRY HOTEL BENEFIT SPCA
Key West’s dog days of summer will ease up in a month or so, when that first cool breeze relieves the island sometime in October. But until then, fall was in the air — and in the pumpkin spiced lattes — on Sept. 11, when local photographer Nick Doll spent five hours in the heat getting about 30 dogs to pose for pet portraits for another session of Photos with Fido at The Perry Hotel.
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: AN INTERVIEW WITH CONCH LEGEND & NATIONAL CHAMPION ROBERT JAMES
Key West’s Robert James spent his early life on the football field. At 11 years old, the 5’6’’, 110-pound player was initially put at tight end. Eventually he would find his way as a running back. Listen as host Sean McDonald talks to James about his football career. Plus, McDonald recaps last week’s contests, including a successful week for Keys football teams. Also, get the latest on swimming and volleyball in the Keys. And high school baseball doesn’t get underway until next January, but some of the best local players visited Key West to show off their talents to professional scouts.
SPORTS WRAP: ALL WINS FOR MONROE COUNTY FOOTBALL
Three high schools are celebrating big wins this week in a rare trifecta of success for Monroe County prep football. The wins themselves couldn’t be more diverse, though. Coral Shores put up huge numbers in a shutout win, Marathon had to grind for its win, fighting mother nature as well as their opponent, and Key West was credited with a win despite being outscored by 20 points.
