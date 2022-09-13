Read full article on original website
Preps to pros: N.J. native Ashton Gibbs gets coaching call-up from grassroots basketball to NBA
Ashton Gibbs is going from the preps to the pros. The 32-year-old Scotch Plains, N.J. native and former Seton Hall Prep and University of Pittsburgh star has been hired as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks organization after spending the summer coaching on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit with the NJ Scholars 15U team. He will coach mainly with the College Park (Ga.) Skyhawks of the G League, but will spend training camp with the NBA club.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
Who’s lighting it up? Top girls soccer season stat leaders as of Sept. 15
The season is starting to rev up and there have been some eye-catching games so far. NJ Advance Media is tracking it all and will highlight New Jersey’s top season-long stat leaders each week. Check out the lists below to see the Top 100 season-long stat leaders in three...
Will Eagles’ Janarius Robinson’s Florida State connections help him get on the field?
PHILADELPHIA – In the Eagles locker room inside the NovaCare Complex, a new 6-foot, 5-inch, 258-pound defensive linemen had come in from a walkthrough, using the free hour he had to go to his locker and get ready for practice for the first time with his new team. The...
Gymnastics performance lists: Who has stood out in the first two weeks of the season?
The 2022 gymnastics season is upon us and teams are beginning to round into shape. Emily Rogers of Freehold Township has established herself as one of the top gymnasts in the state.
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
Is Giants’ Cor’Dale Flott ready to start for Aaron Robinson? ‘Sometimes, it doesn’t matter’
The Giants won’t have their No. 2 cornerback, Aaron Robinson, for Sunday’s home opener against the Panthers — because Robinson had an emergency appendectomy this week. “I’ve never had this happen in my career, losing a guy during the season for an appendix,” Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said Friday.
Ex-Eagles prepare for ‘hostile return’ with Vikings
When the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, a pair of former players will be returning to their roots. First up is wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who was traded last month for a pair of draft picks. Much like his two seasons with the Eagles, the 2020 first-round draft pick wasn’t a major contributor in the Vikings’ 23-7 win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers. Reagor wasn’t featured on offense and returned one punt for seven yards.
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving amplifies post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Just when things had appeared to calm down in the world of Kyrie Irving, he upped the stakes. The Nets star and New Jersey native amplified on his Instagram story a post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones which promoted a 20-year-old Jones’ diatribe about “corrupt empires, secret societies and oligarchies.”
Giants injury report for Week 2 vs. Panthers: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Kadarius Toney updates
The Giants on Friday released their final injury report for Sunday’s Week 2 home game against the Panthers. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So here it is, plus some analysis:. Out: CB Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), S Jason Pinnock...
Mets greats remember former All-Star catcher John Stearns, who died at 71
The New York Mets are mourning the loss of former catcher John Stearns, who died Thursday in Denver, Colo. at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. Stearns, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1973, played 10 seasons with the Mets, receiving All-Star honors in 1977, 1979, 1980 and 1982.
Swimmer Drowns At Ortley Beach
TOMS RIVER – A Monmouth County man drowned off the coast of Ortley Beach on Wednesday, police said. The body of 46-year-old Matthew Mauro from Middletown was pulled out of the water by Seaside Heights lifeguards who responded after a distressed swimmer was reported at Fielder Avenue and Ocean Avenue around 1:55 p.m.
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
Mets’ Starling Marte injury update isn’t encouraging
The right fielder broke his right middle finger a week ago Tuesday after being hit by a pitch thrown by Pittsburgh Pirates’ Mitch Keller. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Technically, Marte is eligible to come off of the injured list on Saturday, but he still might...
Another swimmer drowns at unguarded NJ beach
TOMS RIVER — A late summer swim claimed the life of a Middletown man Wednesday afternoon, the third person to drown in the past week at an unguarded Jersey Shore beach. Matthew Mauro, 46, became distressed in the ocean near Fielder Avenue in the Ortley Beach section of Toms River around 1:55 p.m., according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights lifeguards responded on jet skis along with Toms River police and got him out of the water and administered CPR. Mauro was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead.
Ex-Yankees star returns to Citi Field for 1st time since being fired by Mets
Carlos Beltran had not stepped foot into Citi Field since he was fired by the New York Mets. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Yankees add big bullpen arm ahead of Brewers’ series
MILWAUKEE — Aroldis Chapman’s two good rehab outings this week were enough to convince the Yankees that he’s ready to come off the injured list. Out since late August with a infection in his groin from a new tattoo, Chapman was activated to the Yankees’ 28-man roster before Friday night’s series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ex-Mets All-Star is dead at 71
The New York Mets are saying goodbye to another former player with the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reporting four-time All-Star John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. In January, ex-Mets reliever Jeff Innis died at the age of 59. In May, former Mets and Philadelphia...
