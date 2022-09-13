Read full article on original website
More sunshine ahead with temperatures on the rise
wdhn.com
More sunny and dry weather to enjoy ahead!
wdhn.com
What you see is what you're going to get!
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 14, 2022
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass. Subscribe...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
wtvy.com
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. “We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
Train hobbyist shares passion with Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Model trains are the stars of an upcoming event that’s bringing fun for the whole family to the Wiregrass. The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. President of Wiregrass Steel Wheels George...
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
Troy Messenger
Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
wdhn.com
Decade-old building gets a major renovation
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Aviation College in Ozark is revitalizing one of their buildings on campus. They held a revitalizing ceremony Thursday in regards to the James Douglas Brown Senior Building. The building is named after the former mayor of Ozark who played a key part in...
wdhn.com
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wdhn.com
High School Volleyball: Carroll vs Headland (Senior Night)
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Carroll visiting Headland on Senior Night!. The Rams would beat the Eagles to the tune of 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18. Headland pops off in the fourth set with a 12-3 run in a big bite-size serving with one of Addison Zdunowski’s 4 kills!
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan teenager has been found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to the Dothan Police Department, Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, has been safely located. West was reported missing after being seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel was unknown. Description...
wdhn.com
Houston Co. Commission approves $5 sanitation rate increase
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved a $5 increase for Houston County customers on their sanitation rates. It is set to take effect on November 1st, this will be the first the first sanitation increase in years. “We haven’t increased the sanitation rate in...
wdhn.com
Dothan teenager missing
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan teen has been labeled a runaway and reported missing by the Dothan Police Department. Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, was last seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel is unknown....
wtvy.com
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
wdhn.com
Renovations continue on annex building in Henry County
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Henry County Annex building is still in the renovation process. The annex building is 72 years old. The court system is behind in court cases, so two rooms in the annex building are being combined into one room for county commission meetings and other services like the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for citizens to come and get their driver license.
