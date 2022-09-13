ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kingman, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine
WIBW

One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID man who died after argument outside Kan. home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a a fatal shooting that left 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita deceased. Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Upon arrival, Officers located Bills unconscious and not breathing with two gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
St. Joseph Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for those with outstanding traffic warrants to clear them and avoid arrest. However, Wichita police say a local bail bond company is spreading false information in order to lure people to arrest them. The department posted to Facebook to remind the public that Second Chance […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy

An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy