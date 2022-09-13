Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
Sheriff: Manhunt involved attempted kidnapping in Russell Co.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—The search in Wabaunsee County for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Russell County has shifted to Missouri. Through an investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office the location of the suspect in this case has been confirmed to be in Missouri, according to Sheriff Rob Hoskins.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
Update: Wabaunsee Co. manhunt involved attempted kidnapping
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported active shooter in a high school in Topeka. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, according to a statement from the city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
WIBW
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
Police ID man who died after argument outside Kan. home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a a fatal shooting that left 21-year-old Devin Bills of Wichita deceased. Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Upon arrival, Officers located Bills unconscious and not breathing with two gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl in Douglas County
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County District Court regarding the May 2022 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl.
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. leaders react to Wichita's decision not to prosecute marijuana violations
The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home. Sedgwick Co. commissioner...
Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for those with outstanding traffic warrants to clear them and avoid arrest. However, Wichita police say a local bail bond company is spreading false information in order to lure people to arrest them. The department posted to Facebook to remind the public that Second Chance […]
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
kiowacountysignal.com
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
