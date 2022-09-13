Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Monmouth over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Sean Wisk and William Taborda provided the goals as Monmouth won at home, 2-0, over Freehold Borough. Monmouth (2-2) scored both goals in the second half. Freehold Borough is now 0-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Metuchen tops North Plainfield for 4th straight win - Girls soccer recap
Senior Charlotte Breen had a goal and an assist to help Metuchen to a fourth straight win with a 3-1 decision over North Plainfield in Metuchen. Sophomore Sarah Hyman and senior Alexandra Lipshutz each had a goal in the first half for Metuchen (4-0) with assists from Breen and senior Cassidy Connors. Sophomore Kaitlyn Connors assisted on Breen’s goal.
Rutgers basketball announces charity scrimmage that will benefit Eric LeGrand’s foundation
Rutgers basketball fans can get an early look at the Scarlet Knights prior to the 2022-23 season while supporting a good cause. The program announced Friday that it is hosting an exhibition game at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Oct. 30, against Fairfield, a program led by former Scarlet Knights assistant coach Jay Young.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 16
The defensive players had their time in the spotlight yesterday, now it’s time to look at offense. These players went above and beyond in the opening week of the 2022 season.
Rutgers’ Coquese Washington on following legends: ‘I don’t feel it as pressure at all’ | How is rebuild going?
Coquese Washington loves to study history. It was her major as an undergraduate. Reading biographies and autobiographies has always piqued her interest:. What impact did the people she read about have on others? How did they do what they set out to accomplish?. Now, in her fourth month as the...
West Morris Central High School schedules 2022 Turkey Trot
The annual West Morris Central High School Memorial Turkey Trot 5K race/walk will be held this year on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. The family, student and community-oriented race loops through the campus of West Morris Central High School along a flat and fast course. Individual times will be recorded by CompuScore and posted on https://wmcturkeytrot.com/. The race, which is sponsored by WMCHS in conjunction with the Washington Township Recreation Committee, will start at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $30 per participant.
N.J.-based Asian fusion eatery to open another location
Asian fusion eatery Ani Ramen House is opening its eighth New Jersey location this fall. The eatery, which is popular for its variety of ramen, will expand to downtown Princeton. Ani Ramen House of Princeton will be located at 140 Nassau St. It is expected to open in October, although...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving amplifies post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Just when things had appeared to calm down in the world of Kyrie Irving, he upped the stakes. The Nets star and New Jersey native amplified on his Instagram story a post from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones which promoted a 20-year-old Jones’ diatribe about “corrupt empires, secret societies and oligarchies.”
Jackals are bringing baseball back to once crumbling N.J. stadium
Professional baseball is coming back to Paterson, back to Larry Doby’s hometown, back to historic Hinchcliffe Stadium that once hosted the Negro leagues and will now be the home of the New Jersey Jackals. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh stood in front of the stadium on Wednesday with another hometown...
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Prospect Challenge | Live stream, time, streaming info, rosters
The New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens in a Buffalo Prospect Challenge game on Friday, September 16, 2022 (9/16/22) at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, New York. Fans can watch Friday’s game –– and every game of the tournament –– online for free via the Devils’ online broadcast network, NJDTV (here’s the link). The broadcast features Matt Loughlin and Chico Resch and begins at 6:45 p.m. ET. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Jersey City mayor vows hands-on approach to cash-strapped NJCU’s West Side sales plans
If New Jersey City University is going sell off pieces of its West Side campus, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is demanding a say in it. Fulop told NJSpotlight Thursday that he isn’t “very excited” about the financially stressed NJCU’s decision to hire the commercial real estate firm CBRE to create a plan in selling its ground leases for two parcels of its $400 million “campus village,” known as University Place.
The fate of Dollhaus II to be decided this coming Monday in Bayonne
Some would say that nothing good ever lasts in Bayonne. Sure, you have your supermarkets and restaurants, the kind of businesses that are essential to any town. But what about a place to go to take in some culture? A place like an art gallery. With the recent loss of...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
The Westfield Historical Society, Dr. Martin Luther King Association present ‘Reflections on the African American Experience in Westfield’
The Westfield Historical Society and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Westfield are co-sponsoring an afternoon of presentations and discussion titled “Reflections on the African American Experience in Westfield” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Reeve House. The event will be led by...
Ex-Yankees star returns to Citi Field for 1st time since being fired by Mets
Carlos Beltran had not stepped foot into Citi Field since he was fired by the New York Mets. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Israeli icon David Broza talks career, pleas for peace and pivot to Latin music before N.J. show
Known as a singer-songwriter and peace activist in Israel for more than 40 years, David Broza has also become an international star – never more obviously than his recent tour with three Cuban musicians. After postponing their show at South Orange Performing Arts Center two times due to pandemic,...
Mets greats remember former All-Star catcher John Stearns, who died at 71
The New York Mets are mourning the loss of former catcher John Stearns, who died Thursday in Denver, Colo. at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. Stearns, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1973, played 10 seasons with the Mets, receiving All-Star honors in 1977, 1979, 1980 and 1982.
Somerset County 4-H set to host open house
Somerset County 4-H is set to open its doors Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for its annual open house. At the open house, which will be held at the Ted Blum 4-H Center in Bridgewater, clubs, volunteer opportunities and events offered to youth in grades K to 13 will be highlighted.
New York teen treated at Jersey City hospital for gunshot wounds
A New York teen was treated at a Jersey City hospital for two gunshots wounds late Wednesday night, authorities said. The 19-year-old Brooklyn man walked into Christ Hospital at 10:40 p.m. with a graze wound to his left finger along with a gunshot wound to the inner left knee area, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. He is in stable condition.
