Okemah, OK

News On 6

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
City
Okemah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire

An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
TULSA, OK
#Colgate Fire
News On 6

Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement

The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
CHOCTAW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People

A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

