Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Police identify Sand Springs students killed, injured in crash
Around 12:225 p.m., police got a call that a car carrying five people rolled over near Park Road and Colony Circle.
Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire
An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
3 Charles Page HS Students Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Sand Springs Crash
A crash near Sand Springs Lake killed three Charles Page High School students on Thursday, according to Sand Springs Police. Two female students and one male student died in the crash, police said. A third female and second male were transported to the hospital and are also students at Charles Page High School, said police.
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
Final Report Released For Plane Crash That Killed Tulsa Orthodontist, His Family
Icing and excessive weight is being cited as the main reason for a fatal plane crash in April of 2021. Tulsa Orthodontist Dr. Mark Andregg, his wife Shannon, and their son Nathan were killed when their single-engine plane went down in rural Arkansas. The National Transportation Safety Board says the...
Law enforcement, local officials mourn after 2-year-old Okemah boy was found dead Monday
OKEMAH, Okla. — An emotional Jason Salsman, press secretary for Muscogee Creek Nation stepped to the microphones to deliver the news that two-year-old Ares Muse was found dead after an hours long search. “Right now, we just ask that prayers that have been prayed today from all over Oklahoma...
Sand Springs community in mourning after three students die, two others injured in car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sandite community is mourning the loss of three Sand Springs students after a deadly accident on Thursday. Five Charles Page High School students were in a car that crashed, police said. Three of them died and two were taken to the hospital. The crash...
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex
--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Teenagers vandalize Broken Arrow business, police have ID’d the suspects
A Broken Arrow business was vandalized by teenagers last weekend. This happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from Waters Edge Winery, at their New Orleans (101st) & Elm location. Waters Edge Winery posted surveillance video of the teens hopping over the railing of their patio seating area. The...
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
Parents Of 2010 Sand Springs Crash: "We Have Felt Their Pain"
A dad and mom in Sand Springs said they understand the pain the families are going through after a wreck Thursday, after they each lost their teenage daughters in a car wreck in 2010. It was almost 12 years ago, on October 24, 2010. Flowers were placed at the scene...
Muscogee Creek Lighthorse Police confirm 2-year-old boy who disappeared in Okemah was found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — UPDATE (09/12; 6:59 p.m.) — The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police confirmed Monday evening that Ares Muse, the 2-year-old who disappeared in Okemah Monday morning, was found dead. The Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police are searching for a missing child. 2-year-old Ares Muse was last...
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Choctaw High School On Lockdown Following Police Advisement
The Choctaw Police Department advised Choctaw High School to go into lockdown Friday morning after an incident in the neighborhood adjacent to the school. Choctaw-Nicoma Park Superintendent David Reid said he was notified by Choctaw Police of the incident, and said the school will remain in that state until otherwise notified by the police.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sunday Crash Involves Multiple People
A crash that occurred just before 11 am on Sunday morning sent two people to a hospital in Tulsa in serious condition and causes a backup at the corner of Price Road and Highway 75. Two vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. Captain Jay Hastings of the Bartlesville Police...
Protestors gather outside courthouse, ask for Scott Taylor records to remain unsealed
TULSA, Okla. — Protestors showed up in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse asking for records to remain unsealed in a court case surrounding Scott Taylor, who is a local artist accused of inappropriate sexual behavior. In addition to this, they wanted to make sure Taylor’s children stayed in...
TPS issues statement after transgender student claims he was beaten on a bus
TULSA, Okla. — A student at Memorial Middle School in Tulsa said he was jumped on the school bus for being transgender. His mom is demanding the eight students involved be arrested. Diana Austin described the phone call she received from her 11-year-old son Levi on Monday. “He called...
