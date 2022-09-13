ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NW Expy to close at Wilshire Wed, Sept 14 from midnight to 5 a.m.

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWElE_0hslrTCX00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Overnight delivery drivers and early shift workers will have to find a different way through the always-busy intersection of Northwest Expressway and Wilshire from midnight to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The span across the expressway will be hoisted into place for a massive pedestrian-bike bridge, a project that has snarled traffic in the area for months already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMxIX_0hslrTCX00
The span that will be lifted into place at NW Expy and Wilshire will take pedestrians and cyclists over the intersection. (B. DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

If all goes according to plan, traffic is expected to start to flow again for the regular morning rush hour after 5 a.m.

However, traffic is expected to be congested until mid-October because of the closure of the outside lanes going inbound and outbound as an effort to complete the project continues.

The bridge is a $5.3 million dollar project we reported November 2021.

New pedestrian-bike bridge being built symbolizes debate over road usage

Safety

The bridge is intended to keep walkers and cyclists safe as they cross over the expressway along the trail that connects Lakes Hefner and Overholser.

It will include ramps that will lead up to the bridge deck and then back down again on both sides very close to the crosswalk at NW Expressway and Wilshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2fBT_0hslrTCX00
Cyclists and pedestrians will take ramps up to the bridge deck where they will travel over the intersection. (B. DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

However, not all in the cycling and walking communities are excited about the project. They have criticized it as being for “car convenience”

The design of the bridge includes a large ornament that is supposed to be reminiscent of grill ornaments on 1950s cars which is not appealing to some cyclists.

“So rather than having a pedestrian bridge remind drivers that we care about pedestrians,” said Anthony Carfang, “the pedestrian bridge is designed to celebrate cars.”

Last Updated September 12, 2022, 7:51 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post NW Expy to close at Wilshire Wed, Sept 14 from midnight to 5 a.m. appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
773
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy