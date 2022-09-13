High school sports roundup (Sept. 12)

Howard varsity roundup Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Sept. 12.

Field hockey

Catonsville 4, Perry Hall 0: The Comets earned the shutout win. The offense came on goals by Andie Sutton, Chloe Menkhaus, Ainsley Shannon and Alison Capka.

River Hill 5, Mount De Sales 3: Maddie Vasilios spearheaded the Hawks’ offense with four goals and an assist as Maya Chan also scored. Jocelyn Baker finished with seven saves for the Hawks. Bella Reyes, Katherine O’Brien and Annabelle Seeley each scored for Mount De Sales as Natalie Aiosa made seven saves.

Broadneck 6, River Hill 1: Maya Everett and Katelyn Kearns each scored twice for the Bruins as Mia Moody made one save. Maddie Vasilios scored the Hawks’ lone goal and Jocelyn Baker made 17 saves for River Hill.

Volleyball

Glenelg 3, Mount De Sales 0: The Gladiators advanced to 3-0 on the season winning 25-18, 25-13, 25-23. Nabi Bae finished with a team-high 11 kills, also adding four aces and three digs. Lindsay Kelley excelled in a variety of areas with six kills, nine digs, nine aces and nine assists. Olivia McDonough was strong defensively for Glenelg with 14 digs.

St. Mary’s 3, Notre Dame Prep 2: The Saints dropped the first two sets, were pushed to the limit in the third, but rallied to win the match 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-13. Kyra Obert led with eight kills, three blocks, two aces and two digs. Julia Kruesi tossed up 12 assists and served six aces. Marina McAteer finished with six kills, seven digs and six aces. Maya Morahan also had seven kills.

Mt. Hebron 3, Northeast 0: The Vikings earned the victory 25-3, 25-9, 25-7. Ava Bradley finished with nine kills and three aces, while Grace Gordon helped ignite the offense with 10 assists and two aces. Rylee Donnell added five kills and Jillian Shoutz finished with four kills and a block.

Marriotts Ridge 3, Old Mill 0: The Mustangs advanced to the 3-0 on the season with a 25-14, 25-11, 25-22 victory. Risen Davis finished with nine kills and six digs, as Vivian O’Brien added eight kills and five digs. Leah Liu excelled serving with five aces, as Eva Hull had 19 assists and five digs.

Westminster 3, Dulaney 0: The Owls moved to 2-0, winning 25-15, 25-23, 25-16. Jenna Rodriguez served seven aces to go with seven digs and 18 assists. Emma Reaves had a double-double with 14 kills and 12 digs. Trinity Nelson lined 10 kills to go with four aces and Faith Mohr had 11 assists.

Spalding 3, Severna Park 2: Junior middle blocker Maggie Mohler totaled 11 kills and four blocks while also serving up four aces to lead the Cavaliers to the five-set victory. Senior middle blocker Mariah Sanabia had eight kills and two blocks for Spalding, which won by scores of 25-19, 24-26, 15-25, 25-18, 15-11. Senior outside hitter and captain Addison Collins pounded down 15 kills.

South River 3, Atholton 0: Kiera Pirhalla dished off 12 assists and went 8-for-8 serving to lead the Seahawks, who won 25-22, 25-21 and 25-15. Isabella Clarke was a perfect 23-23 serving with 9 kills, while Lyndsay Hutchins added eight kills.

River Hill 3, Oakland Mills 0: The Hawks defeated the Scorpions 25-8, 25-4, 25-13. Both Paula Elguera and Mackenzie Calhoun finished with six kills, as Calhoun added three aces and four digs. Josie Calhoun excelled serving with seven aces, as Brooke Laumann also chipped in five aces, nine digs and four assists.

Boys volleyball

Fallston 3, Havre de Grace 0: The visiting Cougars (2-0) swept the Warriors (1-3) by scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-18. Jack Price and Liam McGann combined for 37 assists and both had three aces each. Jackson Killough added four aces and the Cougars had a combined 44 kills.

Patterson Mill 3, C. Milton Wright 2: The visiting Huskies (2-1) outlasted the Mustangs (1-1) for the five-set win. Scores were 25-22, 25-11, 16-25, 18-25, 15-8. Josh Shores led the win with 13 kills, three aces and 13 digs. Adam Lingelbach added eight kills, three aces, one block and 15 digs, while Fletcher Steinkraus was a defensive wall with 17 digs.

Boys soccer

Gerstell 3, Indian Creek 0: The Falcons moved to 3-0-1 with the road win. Travis Smith scored twice and Riley Kilroy added a goal. Ryan Morrison and Brady Dillion had assists. In goal, Drew Sindicic stopped eight shots.

Girls soccer

Bel Air 5, Rising Sun 1 : The Bobcats led 1-0 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Kiera Loewe scored twice, while Ally Mace, Cristique Duvall and Allie Brown also scored. Mace, Payton Todd, Delaney Burrows and Alexia Mehani had assists.

Patterson Mill 3, North East 2: Hayden Price and Addison Harmel tallied first-half goals for the Huskies. Julie Thomas added a goal in the second half. Kelsey Price, Ava Wheeler and Madison Ruby each handed out assists.

Westminster 1, Liberty 0 : Freshman Ana Erb scored her first varsity goal in the second half Saturday for the game’s only tally. The Owls won despite being outshot 15-4. Carlie Rosewag made 15 saves to earn the shutout.

Atholton 5, Wilde Lake 0: Senior Layna Meyerpeter registered a hat trick, while Noura Arnaout added a pair of goals. Keagan Williams finished with a team-high two assists, as junior Katie Wood finished with eight saves.

Golf

North Harford 221, Perryville 240: In a four-team match at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville, the winning Hawks and Panthers were the two teams to have a required five players for team scoring. Nick Cochran’s low round of 39 led the winners, while other Hawks scoring were Greg Sebring, 42; Cooper Honig, 44; John Manzari 45; and Alex Martinelli, 48. Jared Eldreth shot 44 to pace the Panthers, while Lucas Umbarger shot 46. TC Hinton shot 55 for Havre de Grace.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.